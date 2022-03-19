Later timing helps establish WAMMCO win

Tim Alexander, Beverley, with a sample of lupins from one of the many lupin storage bins on Timaru, which are an important feed source on the property used for finishing the family's lambs. The Alexander family is the WAMMCO Producer of the Month for February.

A LATER than normal delivery of Prime SAMM-Merino lambs straight off abundant stubbles from a bumper season, helped Tim Alexander and his family of Timaru, Beverley, to capture the WAMMCO Producer of the Month title for February 2022.

Mr Alexander said bad openings for three previous consecutive seasons had them selling most of their lambs to WAMMCO in January.

"Conditions were so good this season that we decided to take holidays in January and left the lambs until we returned," Mr Alexander said.

"Not only did the earlier lambs average more than two kilograms per head more than the previous season, we were able to put aside enough lupins and feed grains from the harvest to supply our feed needs for at least the next two years.

"We went from heavy lamb losses and almost unmanageable conditions in the three previous seasons to probably the best season on record."

The winning line of 294 Timaru lambs was processed at Katanning on February 16 and recorded an average weight of 23.4kg and an average return of $187 a head.

It achieved a WAMMCO Sweet Spot of 99.3 per cent.

It was the family's fourth WAMMCO POM win, after titles in April 2008, January 2015 and January 2016, and a string of Producer of the Year placings including being the small crossbred lamb producer winner for 2019/20.

Prime SAMM rams from Graham Sutherland's Sandown stud, Badgingarra, were again used to mate 800 Merino ewes this season producing a total of 1036 prime crossbred lambs for sale to WAMMCO.

Consignments of Merino wether lambs, until several years ago sold for live shipment and mutton are also consigned to the co-operative.

"Our ewe flock is still well below a peak of about 5500 head in 2008 and the continuing high returns for lamb, justify our interest in lamb with its generally lower input costs over cropping," Mr Alexander said.

"The Prime SAMM/Merino mix has worked well for us in the past and should continue to improve our future position.

"We are currently using 100pc Prime SAMM rams in the mating strategy and will probably continue this practice into the future."

Uncertainty over wool prices and a recent concerning decline in the value of lamb skins compounded producer concerns over freight and labour shortages and other threats to the meat industry.

Mr Alexander said sheep and lamb production continued to pose less risk for producers than cropping because of lower input costs, but despite this the Alexanders have yet to see any major swing back into sheep in their area.

A two-tiered feeding system takes over from stubble feeding to finish lambs destined for WAMMCO and each lamb is weighed before it leaves the property.

A major reliance on lupins and barley underpins a self sufficiency in feed grain.

Oats and vetches crops are sown on areas coming out of cropping rotations to provide back up grazing and assist with weed control.

Tim's father Jim Alexander was made a life member of WAFarmers for his contribution to the WA livestock industry.

A WA representative on MLA for some years, Jim was a keen advocate for the move by the Court government in 1999 to establish the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative.

He commented after Timaru's second Producer of the Month title win in January 2015, "there would be few lamb producers disagreeing today that WAMMCO was the best way to go".

The Alexander family's tradition of successful farming will continue via Tim's daughter Jenelle and her husband from York, Andrew Reynolds and their two young children.

