Case IH Steiger sought after in Wheatbelt

REGISTERED bidders from Maryborough, Victoria and Parkes and Yenda in New South Wales, stood out in the Elders' buyers' list for a Southern Cross clearing sale with a couple of now rare local tractors offered this month.

With the Southern Cross-Marvel Loch Road property already sold, the clearing sale on behalf of DP Dunbar & Co attracted a total of 195 registered bidders for the 389 lots offered.

The sale grossed a total of $822,790, with 327 lots sold by Elders auctioneers Steele Hathway and Mike Curnick, who alternated with each selling portions of the lots.

At recent clearing sales, tractors have generated most interest and brought the highest prices and the Dunbar sale was no different.

Top item was a 2005 Case IH Steiger STX500HD four-wheel-drive articulated tractor, with 7930 engine hours, autosteer and on duals with four new Michelin tyres fitted last May.

It sold to P & L Keley, South Datatine, for $148,000.

But it was a couple of made-in-Merredin 1980s Acremaster four-wheel-drive articulated tractors, an early big-horsepower broadacre workhorse that is now a collector's item, that attracted interstate interest.

An Acremaster A330 International Harvester with autosteer and a 250kW V10 engine showing 10,282 hours, sold for $45,000 to Craneford Station, York, which also bought a nine-speed Acremaster gearbox for $1200 as spare parts.

Another Acremaster, a 240kW V10 Phillips with 11,447 hours, sold for $16,000 to remote bidder Goodsell Machinery Pty Ltd of Parkes, NSW, who also bought tow hitches, exhausts and other spare parts to suit for $360.

AR & JJ Thorn, Bruce Rock, bought a used Acremaster radiator for $1000.

A 1996 New Holland 8670 tractor with 10,838 engine hours sold to Golden Valley Pastoral Company, Bullfinch, for $32,000.

Second top item of the sale at $92,000, was a 14.4 metre long by 4.1m wide transportable two-bedroom accommodation unit with deck, verandah and air conditioning.

It was put into the sale by outside vendor Shai Dunbar and bought by K & K Bailey, Jerramungup, on condition they paid for the removal of it from the property.

Third top item of the sale was a paddock-ready 2003 16.7 metre Primary Sales precision air seeder with Nichols bar set up at 230 millimetre spacings with new points and 12 tonne Simplicity two-bin tank and camera kit which sold for $60,000 to AG & NL Woodfield, Kununoppin.

The same buyer bought an assortment of lots including steel, chain, bulka bags, stands, signs, timber, two Heiniger shearings heads at $1850 each and a licensed 2000 model LandCruiser HJZ79 ute with a fully rebuilt engine for $43,000.

Mobile bins were also in demand, with a 26t 2004 Norrish chaser bin selling for $54,000 to Stefani Farming Trust and a 2003 7.3m Norrish seed and fertiliser Ezy Bin with 23kW Vanguard motor on a 9.8m tandem trailer selling for $49,000 to Tristella WA Pty Ltd.

