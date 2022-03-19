Solid result for Trigwell farm at auction

OUT at the Moodiarrup Sporting Complex on March 10, Brian and Jill Mudge were pleased with a solid result from the auction for their property at Trigwell.

Thrilled for the new owners, the pair was so grateful for the other bidders who came out on the day, and to have such a supportive team behind the sale.

Managed by Raine and Horne and Westcoast Rural Real Estate, the picturesque property performed well due to excellent features.

With the feeling of serenity that the property provides as you gaze across the undulating topography, this was one that was always going to go well.

It is a well-positioned property located off Reid Road, about 32 kilometres from Boyup Brook and 25km to Lake Towerrinning, Moodiarrup, just off the Arthur River/Boyup Brook Road.

Previously the property was predominantly farmed as a sheep grazing entity, with oats grown for supplementary feeding.

It comprised about 313 hectares and consists of four titles which were sold as a whole.

A supply of natural water including seven soaks and three dams, excellent balance of soil types, predominantly medium loam with some heavy and light areas, and jarrah, red gum and white gum, meant the property attracted a lot of attention.

With a full complement of infrastructure, it offered something for most buyers including a four-stand shearing shed, sheep yards, machinery and workshop shed and three silos.

Brian and Jill Mudge committed a significant amount of time and work to ensure the land could be utilised as a cropping or grazing enterprises and the results spoke for themselves on auction day.

