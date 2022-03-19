Cattle property with reliable rainfall

Price: $2.7m

Location: Youngs Siding

Area: 103.96ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Neville Tutt 0419 193 500

BRAESIDE, Youngs Siding, is an outstanding small to medium-sized cattle property in the Great Southern coastal region.

It is 16 kilometres east of Denmark and 41km west of Albany.

School options are plenty with Denmark and Albany nearby.

This great location is close to pristine beaches, National Parks, West Cape Howe, vineyards, restaurants and many prime tourist attractions.

Braeside comprises of two locations, one fronting South Coast Highway and the other at the end of Belmore Road.

The parcels comprise 63.49 hectares and 40.47ha, for a total of 103.96ha, including 90ha of good grazing country, plus some parkland cleared areas.

The pastures are a good mix of ryes, clovers and areas of kikuyu grass.

Fertiliser applications over the past few years has been applied at rates of 200 kilograms per hectare of super potash (5:1) with added minerals of selenium and cobalt.

Hay paddocks received an extra 200kg/ha of hay burst in the spring.

Lime has been applied to 30 per cent of the property.

Hay and silage are harvested each year with excellent results.

The improvements are very adequate and include a lovingly update three-bedroom cottage with views over the Wilson Inlet and surrounding farmland.

There is a large open kitchen, plus a dining and lounge room.

Other features include a main bedroom plus two other bedrooms, laundry and a fully renovated bathroom, verandahs on the front and rear with a large new entertainment area on the southern side which takes in the Wilson inlet views.

A near-new 16 metres by 7m Colorbond shed, with power connected, is adjacent to the main cottage, a Colorbond 150,000 litre rainwater tank is adjacent to the shed.

There is a machinery shed constructed from steel and galvanised iron with one bay fully enclosed with power and concrete floor, large wood and steel cattle yards, plus a crush in good serviceable condition.

Rainwater tanks include one plastic poly at 23,000L and one concrete at 50,000L, which also service the homestead if required.

The property is running 87 breeders due to calve soon, plus calves and carryover heifers from 2021.

Estimated rainfall average over many years is 1000 millimetres.

Fencing on the property is in very good condition with some new over the past few years.

It is fenced into 10 main paddocks with a few small holding paddocks., all paddocks are serviced by a laneway system that leads back to the yards, perfect for the estimated capacity of 80 to 90 breeders.

Water on the property is excellent with six dams, three tanks and seven troughs which service all livestock and the homestead water is provided from three tanks with a capacity of 223,000L.

