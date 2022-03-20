Great land parcel in fantastic location

Price: Openn Negotiation

Location: West Pinjarra

Area: 71.88ha

Agent: Nutrien Real Estate, Bunbury

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith 0409 109 674

FORTY Daley Road at West Pinjarra is a great parcel of land comprising 71.88 hectares.

It is in a fantastic location, being only 12 kilometres from Pinjarra with bus services to both primary and secondary schools, 31km to Mandurah and 68km to Perth.

The property has nine paddocks and a soil profile showing the majority being deep sandy soils with deep sand/loam over clay to about 13pc of it.

The average rainfall is 853 millimetres per annum and there is an abundant supply of both ground and surface water on site.

It offers a four-bedroom, one-bathroom, cottage-style home as well as a second one-bedroom dwelling.

The outdoor patio area is an impressive space with room for a lounge/dining area as well as a kitchenette and large pizza oven and there is a swimming pool.

Property features include a 24 solar panel system with a 6.5 kiloWatt inverter, 105,000 litre, 14 kiloLitre and 5000L water tanks, a solar hot water system, three split system air-conditioners, a large vegetable garden under netting and a bore.

Infrastructure includes a hay/machinery shed and stockyards.

An online auction of the property has already commenced on the Openn Negotiation website and it could sell as early as tomorrow, so interested buyers should contact Nutrien Real Estate, Bunbury selling agent Steve Lloyd-Smith immediately to be qualified to bid.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

