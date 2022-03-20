Elevated home, lovingly maintained

Price: Offers over $294,000

Location: Northam

Area: 913m2

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Maria Finnigan0438 466 426

Walk up onto the verandah and it would be tempting to sit a while and look out over the skyline, but first explore the many features this home has to offer.

A circa 1950s fibro and iron house displays the care and attention it has received over the years.

Enter through the front door and to your left is the formal lounge with wood heater for those cosy winter nights.

Down the hallway, the master bedroom has a large built-in wardrobe and looks out over the front garden area.

Adjacent are a double bedroom with another generous built-in wardrobe and a single bedroom with wardrobe.

The kitchen is open and inviting with a large 90 centimetre gas cook-top and oven and ample bench space.

There is plenty of room for the dining table enabling family and friends to gather as meals are prepared.

To the rear of the house is the bathroom with shower and vanity, the laundry and a separate toilet.

The study is also in this back area affording a quiet space for work and is equipped with a built-in desk framed by windows.

Off the back of the house is a large enclosed patio that provides for outdoor living and dining and leads out to the rear garden.

The garden is established and designed with gravel and pathways for easy care.

Fully reticulated, the property has the benefit of three large water tanks discretely located at the back and collecting from the large workshop/shed.

The workshop is fully accessible via the side double garage.

