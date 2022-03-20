Tick all the boxes for coastal luxury

A relaxed Australian coastal homestead with the lifestyle to match,

7 Galeands Close, Geraldton, presents an ambience of luxury, with an air of peace and relaxation.

Perched high on the hill with grandstand, panoramic ocean views, this home is positioned in a secluded, central CBD location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Ocean views are visible right from the front gate, but the 'wow' hits you when you walk through the large double entrance into an open plan living area with views out every window.

Generous proportions throughout the home cater perfectly to a growing or established family with two large living zones, four large bedrooms, a very large home office, two bathrooms and a powder room.

The handmade jarrah bench anchors the kitchen as the heart of the home, promoting a laid back, welcoming atmosphere.

A breakfast cupboard, banks of custom cabinetry and large walk-in pantry all provide ample storage.

The main suite also offers expansive ocean views, with every morning feeling like you're waking in a luxury resort.

Complemented with floor to ceiling sheer curtains, pressed tin features, a very large dressing room and a beautifully appointed Hamptons-style ensuite with marble counters.

A sense of serenity permeates here with its classic style and elegant edge.

However, practicality and comfort also prevail, meaning this quality appointed, understated luxury family home, meets all the desires of Geraldton's contemporary coastal lifestyle.



