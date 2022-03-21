Resources to help kickstart carbon farming

A NEW online resource is now available to help Western Australian farmers build climate resilience and pursue carbon farming opportunities.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has developed land management strategy templates, one for soil and one for vegetation projects, which are essential when planning carbon farming investments.

The templates outline new onground activities likely to improve soil carbon levels or store carbon in vegetation to generate Australian Carbon Credit Units, known as ACCUs.

Land Management Strategies assist when registering a soil or vegetation carbon sequestration project with the Clean Energy Regulator or applying for funding from the WA Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program.

Landholders interested in developing Land Management Strategies have until April 1 to apply for funding to engage professional assistance via the Carbon for Farmers Voucher Program.

DPIRD low carbon futures manager Kerrie House encouraged landholders to examine the templates to help consider carbon farming opportunities and avenues to improve business sustainability.

"The templates are designed so landholders can gain a practical understanding of the information required for a Land Management Strategy and the necessary evidence to meet the Regulator's requirements," Ms House said.

"Information to be included in the template includes soil types, baseline sampling, species lists, new activities, risk assessment and permanence considerations, as well as estimating carbon, and monitoring and evaluating a project's co-benefits.

"The templates are a great resource for those taking the first steps to establishing a carbon farming project and developing a funding application for round two of the Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program."

The templates also assist landholders to evaluate how carbon farming can support broader business objectives and to examine the interactions between changing practices, climate, environment and farming systems performance.

Landholders have until 5pm on Friday, April 1 to apply for a Carbon for Farmers Voucher for up to $10,000, with participants contributing one-tenth of the voucher value.

To apply for a voucher or access DPIRD's free Land Management Strategy templates go to agric.wa.gov.au/CF-VP

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

