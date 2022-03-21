Plenty of smiles at Esperance bull sale

THERE were smiling faces all-round at the conclusion of the Kuss family's Allegria Park Angus on-property bull sale at Esperance where prices topped at $14,000 and the averaged jumped more than $2700.

The Allegria Park sale was the second sale of the day for the Nutrien Livestock Esperance team when it followed on from the Johnson family's morning sale and similar to that one, it was a roaring success.

All up the Kuss family sold 28 bulls under the hammer from 29 offered to a top of $14,000 and an average of $8661, which was up $2706 compared to last year's sale when 22 bulls sold from 24 offered.

The top price was also up by $4500 and the clearance rate for the sale was further improved to 100 per cent with the only passed in bull selling post-sale.

Bidding started out strongly with the first five bulls achieving more than $10,000 and strong bidder competition saw those prices continue through to the final bulls in the catalogue.

The top-priced bull, Allegria Park Breakthrough R34, at $14,000 sold to the Whiting family, Kadali Pastoral, Esperance.

Inspecting the bulls before the sale were Simon Fowler (left), Chilwell, Condingup and Nutrien Livestock, Esperance and Chatley & Hutcheson agent Darren Chatley. During the sale Mr Fowler secured six bulls to a top of $13,000 and an average of $10,833.

Breakthrough R34 is sired by Allegria Park Discovery N27 and weighed 738 kilograms.

It ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for 400-day weight (+120) and carcase weight (CWT) (+101), top 2pc for 600-day weight (+155) and top 3pc for 200-day weight (+65).

It also ranks in the top 5pc for scrotal size (SS) and foot angle and 10pc for mature cow weight and rib fat.

When it comes to its indexes it is in the top 11pc for $A-L and top 19pc for $A with index values of +$403 and +$229 respectively.

Buyer Jordan Whiting said he was impressed with the phenotype of the bull and it had strong figures to go with it.

"He is similar to the bull we purchased earlier at the Naranda sale and has everything we were chasing in an Angus bull," Mr Whiting said.

The $13,000 second top-priced bull, Allegria Park Origin R8, which was located in lot two, was purchased by return buyers of six years the Fowler Family, Chilwell, Condingup.

The son of Allegria Park Genesis N46, it weighed in at 700kg and ranks in the top 10pc of the breed for a number of traits.

It ranks in the top 3pc for gestation length (GL) (-9.8), top 4pc 400-day weight (+112), top 6pc 600-day weight (+144), top 7pc for milk (+24) and CWT (+83) as well as top 8pc for calving ease daughters (Dtrs) and the $A-L index.

The Fowlers kept up their strong bidding securing the very next bull Allegria Park Minion R5 in lot three at $12,500.

The 788kg Minion R5 is a son of Black Market Junior N019 and also had impressive set of EBVs ranking in the top 5pc for five traits.

It ranks in the top 2pc for retail beef yield (+2.8), top 4pc for 400 and 600-day weights (+112 and +149) as well as top 5pc for mature cow weight (MCW) (+138) and CWT (+85).

The Fowlers continued to operate throughout the sale and finished with six bulls at an average of $10,833.

The volume purchaser was Lanstal Esperance farm manager Graham Maitland who walked away with seven bulls to a top of $12,000 and an average of $8000, adding to his tally of bulls he had purchased in the morning at the Bannitup and Naranda sale.

Mr Maitland went to $12,000 for Allegria Park Breakthrough R49, which is sired by Allegria Park Discovery N27.

The 658kg bull sold with a strong set of EBVs for growth of +64, +120 and +158 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights which rank it in the top 1-3pc of the breed.

It also ranks in the top 1pc for MCW (+169) and top 3pc for CWT (+88).

The first bull offered in the sale, Allegria Park Breakthrough R57 weighing 732kg also made $12,000 when it was knocked down to GBT Spencer.

The son of Allegria Park Discovery N27 showed good heifer mating traits with a +2.0 for BWT (top 10pc) and +7.0 for Dtrs (top 12pc).

Continuing the run of five figure prices was lot six, Allegria Park Origin R12, which made $11,000, paid by Ridley Plains (General).

Weighing in at 742kg it was sired by Allegria Park Genesis N46 and it ranks in the top

1-5pc for all growth traits with figures of +63, +120 and +158 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and +169 for MCW.

It also ranks in the top 1pc for SS and top 4pc for CWT.

Ridley Plains also purchased another Allegria Park Genesis N46 son, Allegria Park Origin R70, at $8500.

Some other notable sales included two bulls, Allegria Park Origin R22 at $8000 and Allegria Park Minion R51 at $5500, which both sold to Camm Farms.

Also picking up two bulls was return buyer Willawayup Farms, Esperance, which paid $9000 for Allegria Park Minion R58 and $5000 for Allegria Park Origin R116.

Stud co-principal Andrew Kuss said it was a very strong sale and they were happy with the result.

"It went very well and we had some new clients as well as returning buyers, which was positive to see," Mr Kuss said.

"We had a good season and saw an improved average compared to last year.

"Hopefully we have another good season and the market stays strong."

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Neil Brindley said all of the bulls were very well presented.

"The quality of the catalogue was very strong and was reflected in the prices people were willing to pay," Mr Brindley said.

"Overall it was a very strong sale and the average increased on the previous year."

