Case tractor tops the list at reduction sale

CLEARING sales are known to draw a crowd and AG & MF Borthwick's, Cranstoun Farm, reduction sale at Yilliminning last Friday was no exception, attracting 119 registered buyers.

With vendors Andrew and Maureen Borthwick downsizing and remaining onfarm, the reduction sale may not have been as big as many of the clearing sales conducted in recent weeks, but selling agents Elders still had their work cut out for them with the 158 lots presented for the machinery portion of the sale, having dispersed their Merino flock earlier in the day.

Elders Narrogin agent, Paul Keppel, said the machinery, plant and sundries sold well, with some making above expected prices.

This Farm King Auger sold for $22,000 to Briarleigh Farming, Nyabing.

"Overall it was a good result with the machinery and we were really happy," Mr Keppel said.

"The tractors sold extremely well, as did the mobile sheepyards.

"The John Deere receivers also sold extremely well, especially since one of them is around $6000 new.

"With a lot of things it is about the availability, with the receivers, there is a waiting list to get them and if people require it, it is better to have a second hand one ready to go."

The highest-priced item on the day was the nearly 30-year-old four wheel drive, early 1990s Case IH 9280 tractor, with 8200 hours on the clock.

The tractor sold for $60,000 and was purchased by Elders commercial sheep manager WA, Mike Curnick, on behalf of BW & JA Gifford, Sandy Creek, Rostron, Victoria, via the phone.

Alicen and Phil Johnson, Yilliminning, caught up with Daryl Kilpatrick, Nomans Lake.

As luck would have it the Giffords were the losing bidders on a similar tractor only the day prior at another clearing sale in Beverley.

The second top price was for a Case MX200 front wheel assist tractor with 8213 hours, selling to $40,500.

The tractor was purchased by B & R Sims Pty Ltd, Narrogin, which also purchased the next highest-priced item at the sale, the 52 panel set of McDougall portable sheep yards.

The yards made $25,500, which has followed the trend for many of the clearing sales this year, where sheep handling equipment has been in high demand and has fetched high prices.

Also fetching high prices around the clearing sales were augers and this sale saw a Grain King 1051 auger knocked down to Briarleigh Farming, Nyabing, for $22,000.

Les (left) and Noelene Kilpatrick, Nomans Lake, stopped to speak to John Earnshaw, Bokal and Lindsey Borthwick, Perth.

The Flexi-Coil 5000 13.7 metre (45 foot) airseeder bar and Flexi-Coil 2320 bin combination, sold for $18,000 to Kolonga Downs Trading Company, Falcon.

Notably the yellow TPW wool press made $9000 and was purchased by C, EJ & LM McEllister, Narrogin.

The final items to go under the hammer were the John Deere monitors and StarFire receivers.

One John Deere monitor sold for $7000, to buyer Staunton Springs, Pingelly, and the other for $6200 and went to Reg Dare & Co, Harrismith.

The John Deere StarFire 6000 receiver sold for $5400 and was purchased by LA & JL Lansdell, Wickepin, while the John Deere StarFire 3000, reached $3400 and was bought by MA & HA Lange, Yilliminning.

George Bolt (left) and Murray Edwards, both of Wagin and Dick Marshall, Narrogin, had a look at this hay loader while taking the time to catch up.

The 2013 Mazda BT50 4X4 tray back ute, with 210,000 kilometres on the odometer, was purchased by Ockley Park, Narrogin, for $10,000.

A total of five mobile field bins were offered for sale and all sold, with prices ranging from $2600 through to the highest price at $9500, with the top-priced bin going to to CJ & SH Blight, Highbury.

A set of Pheonix harrows sold to $7500 and found a new home with Kechualing Family Trust, Wagin.

Finally another notable sheep handling equipment item in the V-sheep race, sold for $4000 to HJ & MC Hann Pty Ltd, Esperance.

Mr Keppel said although a few items like the 2004 John Deere 9660 STS harvester, with 5210 hours and 930D draper front and Goldacre 6530 24.4m (80ft) twin line boomsprayer did not sell on the day, they would be sold by the end of the week.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock Narrogin's, Adrian Dabinett (left) and Peter Bradford, Yilliminning, found a comfy place in the shade.

Robert (left) and Braden Lange, Yilliminning, were interested in the 52 panel McDougall portable sheep yards that sold to $25,500.

Travelling from Collie to Yilliminning to attend the clearing sale were Peter Piavanini (left) and Frank Papalia.

Murray Saunders (left), Narrogin, with Phil and Allan Blight, Wagin.

Darelle Grinsell (left), Yilliminning, with mum Maureen Borthwick, vendor, caught up with Rural Bank Narrogin agri relationship managers Troy Drayton and Sarah Blight and Cara Borthwick, Wickepin, who travelled home to be with her mum for the sale.

