Big WA bushfire season tested resources

WHILE the fire season is predicted to run until May, the official summer season has wrapped up, hopefully extinguishing chances of any more major fires in Western Australia this season.

The fire season was a big one, with four level three fires all going at the same time in February, spreading resources thin.

It may, however, be surprising to know that according to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the 2019 to 2020 summer period still holds up as the worst season over the past three years, when it comes to the total number of hectares burnt.

"It's been a difficult season, but our career and volunteer firefighters are up to the challenge and will continue to respond to bushfires across the State," said Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner, Darren Klemm.

This past year Western Australia has been scorched with more than 1,435,200 million hectares affected by fires.

During this time, 40 residential properties were lost, which includes structures people use as homes, like caravans and sheds.

The 2020 to 2021 period however, 99 residential properties were lost.

In total there were 2213 fires started over summer and 247 of them were ignited by lightning.

With an average of 250 fires caused by cigarettes over the past three years, hopefully those high numbers will put a pause on any lingering habits.

While DFES couldn't provide the total number of resources deployed over this time, from late November to early January there were 126 water strikes by aircraft who dropped more than 390,000 litres of water.

