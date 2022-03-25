Vintage gear in demand at Southern Cross

VINTAGE machinery and assorted antique farming and household items accumulated over more than 100 years by the Blair family at Southern Cross attracted interstate interest at last month's clearing sale.

Among the 120 registered buyers were some from Parkes in central New South Wales and Kangaroo Flat near Bendigo in Victoria, with WA buyers coming from as far away as Geraldton, Perth, Dalyellup and Albany for the sale conducted by Elders Merredin for Roly and Shelley Blair trading as R & AM Blair.

An iconic Chamberlain type 60DA tractor with dual rear wheels, typical of the 190 60DAs built between 1952 and 1954 in Welshpool, was the top vintage item and third top item overall, selling for $18,000 to Phil Perrett, Geraldton.

A 1960s Chamberlain type 306 sold for $5800 and will stay local with Charlesville Brahman Stud, Southern Cross, while an earlier Chamberlain 9G tractor sold to LK White & Co, Goomalling, for $1900.

Collector Ron Clarke, Hazlemere in Perth, bought both pre-World War II John Deere Model D tractors offered, one for $6200 and the other for $2300.

But a pair of 1920s McCormick Deering 1530 tractors were split up, with the best one going to Michael Harper of Southern Cross for $1500 and Dave Hendriks of Merredin getting the other for $100.

An iconic T20 Ferguson tractor sold for $4100 to John Phillippson, Toodyay, while a 1970s Massey Ferguson 185 tractor sold to Brian Sheehan, Nollamara, for $2000.

Among the later equipment offered for sale, a 2005 Case IH 2144 combine harvester with matching 1010 front and 3219 engine hours and 2505 rotor hours, was the top item, selling for $22,000 to Glenn Ashman, Kalgoorlie.

Second top item, a 2009 Steiger Panther ST310 four-wheel-drive tractor was claimed by Paul Nappy, also of Kalgoorlie, with a bid of $19,000.

A shedded John Shearer 33 run, six row direct-drill seeding combine with tungsten points and Phoenix rotary harrows was snapped up for $12,000 by HT & RE Seaby & Son, Mukinbudin.

Among the antique items to generate collector interest were five old tractor seats which sold for between $55 and $140 each.

Keith Duncan, Woodanilling, grabbed four of them.

The sale generated a gross total of $168,990, with 384 lots offered and 308 sold.

Elders auctioneers were Steele Hathway, Mike Curnick and Peter Sippe.

