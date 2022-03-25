Elders store sale grosses more than $3m

LET the good times roll.

The Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week continued and in some cases, improved, the strong results at current cattle sales when the offering of 1563 cattle grossed $3,001,807 to average $1940 overall.

The past several sales have hovered around the $1920 to $1960 average range.

Beef cattle dominated the numbers and attracted heated competition, selling to $2557 and a top of 724c/kg to be up slightly on the previous sale.

Liveweight beef heifers reached $2228 and 652c/kg to be up a full 50c/kg at the top end.

Beef cross steers sold to $2230, back about $40 but up by 32c/kg indicating lower weight when comparing.

Friesian steers sold to $2188 and 445c/kg to be a little easier, while poddies attracted competition to sell to $1370, again a little softer on most.

Terry Tarbotton (left), Elders Nannup/Busselton with client Lyndon Crouch, Nannup, before the Elders sale where Lyndon bought heifers for future breeders paying to $3000.

Beef poddie types selling appraisal were keenly sought by buyers, reaching $1540.

Cows and calves were strong and topped at $4750.

A specially selected run of beef heifers started the sale when sold appraisal, with these attracting strong breeder interest to top at $3400.

Several prominent feature lines were evident with Alcoa Farmlands presenting around 300 cattle made up of both steers and heifers.

Graeme Brown continued his strong bidding, buying 39 lots to divide between his three buying orders, with the majority heading east again to Princess Royal feedlot, Burra, South Australia.

Starting with the future breeder heifers, the top pen was in the middle of this offering when the nine heifers from Blackrock Angus went to D & E House at $3400.

The Houses also picked up two pens from JS Fox, Pemberton, costing $3150 and $3050.

Willowbank, Benger/Boyup Brook, snapped up both pens of 12 black heifers from P & F Giadresco, paying $2800 and $2900.

Nino Vizzari (left), Zambonetti Transport, Mundijong and sale vendors Cosi and Damien Panetta, CA Panetta, Harvey, caught up before the sale.

Pens containing 11 Angus heifers in each from B & E Marchant went to LM & EA Crouch, Nannup, costing $2850 and $3000.

Murray Grey heifers sold for $2400 with five going to Elders Boyanup and eight going to Roman Road Pty Ltd at $2600 with these sold account Rosebrook Estate.

Norm Dennis, Marybrook, attended the sale to secure the two pens of Red Angus heifers from Biljedup Pty Ltd, paying $2800 and $3050 for the pens of six each.

The first three pens of Alcoa Farmlands Angus steers topped at $2408 when Princess Royal paid 602c/kg for the 400kg cattle before paying $2301 at 590c/kg for the 390kg steers.

Kalgrains then outlaid $2331 for another eight weighing 392kg.

Princess Royal soon added 10, weighing 442kg from CD Sharp & Son costing $2431 before adding the first two pens from P & F Giadresco at $2517 and $2483 for steers weighing 471kg and 453kg respectively.

Kalgrains paid the top of $2557 at 586c/kg for 10 Giadresco steers weighing 436kg with Princess Royal taking the final pen at $2529.

A second run of Alcoa Farmlands steers saw these divided between Kalgrains, Elders Margaret River and

B & M Waddell to sell mostly around $2250.

Other higher prices going to Princess Royal included $2504 paid for two grey steers sold by Rock View Grazing and another eight grey steers weighing 456kg from the Searle Family Trust that returned $2418.

It didn't take long into the beef heifers to reach the top price when 11 Angus from

G & S Batley, Busselton, sold to GJ & GM Allen, Boallia, for $2228 at 652c/kg.

A line of 13 Gelbvieh cross heifers from CD Sharp, Donnybrook, made $2179 at 566c/kg, going to Willowbank.

The only other heifers to crack $2000 were two Murray Greys weighing 387kg from the Wise Family Trust that made $2123 at 548c/kg.

Most of the eight pens of black heifers from Alcoa Farmlands were bought for Bassem Dabbah for up to $1691 and 590c/kg.

Elders Boyanup took the top price pen for $1794 and 614c/kg for the 292kg females.

Later three pens of Alcoa Farmlands Murray Grey heifers reached $1690 and 596c/kg paid by Bassem Dabbah and Delaney Livestock Services.

Several pens of beef cross steers saw Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, buy most of them including the top price line of seven from MR & JL Piggott, Busselton, that cost $2230 and 418c/kg.

Another line joined these at $2200.

Ten Friesian steers from BE & JE Taylor topped the dairy steers at $2186 when the 535kg steers cost Melrose Enterprises 416c/kg.

Mr Pollock took 11 steers from Adams and Tillman for $2101, with the top pen from M Tosano, Mullalyup, sold to Melrose Enterprises at $2090 and 418c/kg.

The top of 445c/kg went to six steers weighing 314kg from CJ & JL Dale, Donnybrook, when bought by Robert Gibbings, Elders Capel, for $1398.

Beef poddies made very good returns, especially the 11 sold by CA Panetta, Harvey, costing Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton, $1540.

Mr Embry also took another 12 of the Panetta steers for $1480.

Bob Pumphrey, Nutrien Livestock, Albany, made the drive worthwhile when securing several pens of poddies for up to $1330, paid for 15 sold account Negus Enterprises.

Elders Boyanup paid the top money of $1370 for a pen of nine sold by GW & MV Smith, Manjimup.

A few pens of first cross heifers were then offered, with Lyndon Crouch taking two from Ryeland dairy at $2700 and $2500 with Mr Gibbings also taking two heifers at $2700.

Cows and calves from MS Duggan, Cowaramup, saw a line of four cows with six calves at foot top at $4750 when bought for Scurria R Pastoral Company, which added the rest of the cows and calves for $3400 and $3600.



WHAT THE AGENTS SAID

ELDERS auctioneer and Margaret River agent Alec Williams said it was a good quality line-up of store cattle for this time of the year, with 1563 head yarded.

"The yarding was predominantly beef weaners with fewer heavy and lightweight Friesians presented," Mr Williams said.

"The feature of the yarding was the sale's initiative to hold over quality unjoined beef females and offer in this sale to breeders and restockers at a closer time to mating.

"This paid dividends with big demand resulting in a tremendous result, with buyers appreciating the quality and most drafts selling from $2800-$3400.

"The quality beef weaner yarding featured annual drafts and were well supported by mainly lotfeeders and shippers with lighter drafts acquired by graziers.

"Heavy Friesian steers lifted in values due to tighter supplies, with mediumweights barely equal and poddies equal to firm depending on quality.

"Cow and calf units finished off the successful day selling to $4750."

