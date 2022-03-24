Cyclone weakens off the coast

Severe Tropical Cyclone Charlotte is weakening off the north-west coast of Western Australia.



It is expected to continue to move south-westwards during the next 24 hours and weaken below tropical cyclone intensity late today.



From tomorrow, the low-pressure system is forecast to move south southeast and interact with another weather system to the south west.



There will be a general increase in rainfall across the western half of Western Australia over the weekend as the system drags tropical moisture southwards.



There is the chance of heavy falls of 20-40 millimetres in a broad area south of Shark Bay, with the most intense rainfall dependent on where the system moves.



While the system will no longer be a named tropical cyclone, it is expected to have gale-force winds around southern parts of the circulation as it moves south.



Communities are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and BoM Weather app and to follow the advice of emergency services.



