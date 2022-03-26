Set among established farms and vineyards

Price: Auction onsite on Friday, May 27 at 1pm

Location: Mt Barker

Area: 105.51ha

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany/Kojanup

Contact: John Hetherington 0429 311 140

THIS outstanding property must be seen to be fully appreciated.

Known as Rosenthal Vineyard and located only eight kilometres west of Mt Barker, it is among established vineyards and farming land.

Driving through the large iron gates at the entrance you soon realise what a fantastic location this really is.

This property is a large commercial vineyard which offers a rare opportunity for the buyer, with 105.51 hectares including about 29 hectares of vines in production with outstanding views and strong granite loams, dams and other improvements.

The vines are 15-20-years-old and comprise 20ha of cabernet Sauvignon, yielding four to five tonnes a hectare and shiraz.

Other features include a massive water supply from three dams and a 130 kilolitre rainwater tank - there is a 110,000 cubic metre main dam, two 25,000m3 dams and a 5000m3 dam.

There is three insulated, lock-up sheds with power and 2000 square metres of bituminised paving providing an all-weather hardstand.

The biggest shed is 359m2 and contains a split-level administration area, two toilets, two showers, an insulated wine store and a full kitchen, plus there is a 345m2 insulated shed with extra roof height and an 80m2 pump shed.

153 Jones Road will suit cattle, avocados, more vines and more.

You could build a home - this location has great potential for an amazing house to provide a sensational escape from the city without being too far away.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.