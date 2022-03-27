Great land parcel in fantastic location

Price: $1.4m

Location: West Pinjarra

Area: 71.88ha

Agent: Nutrien Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith 0409 109 674

FORTY Daley Road in West Pinjarra is a great parcel of land at 71.88 hectares and is in a fantastic location, being only 12 kilometress from Pinjarra with bus services to both primary and secondary schools, 31km to Mandurah and 68km to Perth.

The property has nine paddocks and a soil profile showing the majority being deep sandy soils with deep sand/loam over clay to about 13 per cent of it.

The average rain fall is 853 millimetres per annum and there is an abundant supply of both ground and surface water onsite.

There is a four-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage, as well as a second one-bedroom dwelling.

The outdoor patio area is an impressive space with room for a lounge/dining area, as well as a kitchenette and large pizza oven.

Property features include a hay/ machinery shed, swimming pool, 24 panel and 6.5 kiloWatt inverter solar power system, and a solar hot water system, 105,000 litre, 14 kilolitre and 5000L water tanks, three split system air-conditioners, a large vegetable garden under net, stockyards a bore and large fish pond.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

