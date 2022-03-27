Frustrating delays for pastoral sales

DEPARTMENTAL approvals for pastoral sales are taking up to a year to come through, a timeline blowout which is increasing tensions for buyers and sellers.

Delays in the three-stage pastoral lease transfer process are frustrating WA real estate agents, who warn buyers and sellers don't understand why the timeframes have been extended.

Elders Real Estate rural and pastoral sales specialist Greg Smith said the process had become increasingly bureaucratic, which was causing frustration, making it difficult for buyers, sellers and managers, and pushing prospective buyers to look elsewhere, such as in the Northern Territory.

"It seems to be unpredictable, which is one of the issues, a person can't buy a pastoral property and know it will be approved within two months or six weeks," Mr Smith said.

"We get this situation where many stations we're selling are on behalf of elderly people and these people are hanging around in limbo.

"You've got managers that have got to start and staff that are going to finish and there needs to be some predictability about it."

A spokesman for the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage (DPLH), which manages the pastoral lease transfer process said it was "aware of the various pressures, financial and otherwise, associated with transactions such as pastoral lease transfers".

"There are several reasons why the transfer of a pastoral lease may take longer than anticipated," the spokesperson said.

"These can include identifying a buyer, finalisation of contracts, substantiation of financial and management capacity or providing appropriate evidence that the incoming lessee can effectively operate a pastoral lease."

The department said that applications for transfer of a pastoral lease may not proceed for several reasons at any stage of the process and that it didn't keep statistics about applications which do not proceed.

Amendments to the Land Administration Act 1997 were being prepared which would streamline how pastoral leases were managed.

Mr Smith said the situation was highlighted by the sale of three properties in the past year:

p A sale contract was signed on July 9, 2020, but the permission to purchase was not granted until November 17, 2021, 16 months later.

p A sale contract signed on May 18, 2021, had a permission to purchase granted on October 28, five months later.

p A sale contract, signed on August 13, 2021, had a permission to purchase granted on December 9, 2021, taking four months in total.

In all three cases the buyers were experienced Australian pastoral operators and Mr Smith said he believed the only grounds for refusing a transfer would be that it was not in the public interest.

He said lease transfers were quicker and easier when they were processed by the pastoral lands business unit within the DPLH, but it no longer existed.

"They abolished that and sent the work out to all of the regional officers to do," Mr Smith said

"So now we have all of these people doing things that they don't do very often, they are not used to what has to be done.

"It's a very bureaucratic process and I could understand the delays if there were times where only 50 per cent were approved, but I'm not aware of anyone ever being knocked back saying 'we don't think you should have a station'."

He said the changes had undermined a good working relationship built up with the business unit staff, which meant agents could help facilitate the process, for example, by helping to organise outstanding documentation.

Mr Smith said the bureaucratic delay was turning people off buying in the Kimberley.

He said buyers were instead often waiting for something to come up that's for sale in Northern Territory, because its lease transfer process was easier and faster to navigate.

"They don't realise they are impacting on the management of the pastoral leases and on people's lives," Mr Smith said.

