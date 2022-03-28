Bandeeka bull a record breaker

AFTER recording new benchmarks in 2021, the WALSA & Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick went to new levels again to follow the trend of other sales this year.

The big crowd in attendance not only witnessed a new State auction record bull price of $82,000 but also a new record sale average of $9925 set.

The largest multi-vendor sale of Bos Taurus bulls in WA saw a diverse catalogue of 107 bulls representing seven European and British breeds and 13 breeders go through the Alan Evans Selling Complex.

This year's event attracted 103 registered bidders while another 64 registered bidders and 102 guest viewers logged onto the AuctionsPlus platform from several States, after the catalogue received 2474 views online, ensuring there was plenty of competition.

Of the registered bidders online, five were active posting 27 online bids across seven lots which resulted in three bulls being sold via the platform to Victoria.

With Bandeeka Raffles R34 (P) (by Bandeeka Power Pack) which was purchased by losing bidder on the record priced bull the Baker family, Woonallee Simmentals, Millicent, South Australia, for the sale's $32,000 third top price were Bandeeka stud principals Loreen and Tony Kitchen, Elgin, Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia who represented the buyer and Elders stud stock auctioneer Nathan King.

Bidding was solid right throughout with buyers showing they were prepared in most cases to pay a little bit more for their selections this year on the back of a red hot beef market over the past 12 months and this resulted in the average being well up on last year.

When the 107th and final bull walked out of the sale ring after two and half hours of selling, the Elders and Nutrien Livestock selling teams had found new homes for 93 of the bulls at auction for a clearance rate of 87 per cent, the same clearance as last year.

Overall the sale grossed $923,000, which was up 49pc on last year's figure, while the record average of $9925 was up $1996 or 25pc to smash last year's record-breaking figure.

In comparison in 2021, 78 bulls sold from 90 offered at an average of $7929 and to a top of $23,000.

Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia said the sale could only be described as solid.

"There was some very good buying to be had throughout the catalogue with the exception of a handful of elite seedstock sires," Mr Giglia said.

"Outside these elite sires the remainder of the offering were bulls that were true to their breed and would be a great addition to any beef producer's breeding herd.

"In considering prior sale results, the sale finished up where the market should have been."

The Yallaroo stud, Busselton, sold this bull for $21,000 to take top price honours in the Hereford/Poll Hereford run. With the bull Yallaroo Ranger R9 (by Mount Difficult Kearney K18) were Elders trainee Emma Dougall (left), Nutrien Livestock trainee Austin Gerhardy, Yallaroo principals Rob and Heather Francis, buyers Felicity and Matt Della Gola, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge and their children Finn and Rocco.

Elders stud stock auctioneer Nathan King (left), Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia and Lach, Brad and Sylvia Patterson, Bullock Hills Simmental stud, Woodanilling, with Bullock Hills Red Dog R69 (PP) (by WS Epic E152) that sold for $17,000 to a Victorian buyer at Colac on AuctionsPlus.

With the $15,500 top-priced Charolais bull Copplestone Ringo R26 (by Paringa Laredo L305) which was purchased by Nutrien Livestock Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry for D Della & Son, Pemberton, were Copplestone stud principal Peter Milton (left), Dardanup, handler Jarvis Polglaze, Brookside Charolais stud, Nutrien Livestock trainee Austin Gerhardy and Nutrien Livestock Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs.

The Wundam Park stud, Boyup Brook, sold the two $9500 equal top-priced bulls in the Murray Grey run. With the bulls both by Southend Nike N108 were Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling (left), buyer Peter Gustafsson, WM Valli, Crooked Brook, Boston Walker with his grandfather and Wundam Park principal David Corker and buyer John Pearce, Torraj Pty Ltd, Serpentine.

Elders stud stock and Bridgetown representative Deane Allen said being a multi-breed bull sale it was pleasing to see a quality offering right through the breeds.

"We had more than 100 registered buyers at the sale, which highlights that people recognise it is a fixture where you can buy quality genetics and in most cases they bid strongly on the bulls they wanted," Mr Allen said.

"Some breeds sold to exceptional values on the back of strong demand which included both local and Eastern States' interest as buyers chased bulls with stud sire potential.

"Of the two big breeds on offer the Simmentals received very strong support with a couple of bulls selling across the border, while the Charolais were down on expectations on the back of reduced buying support.

"The breeds that had limited numbers on offer also received good interest and buying support to see them achieve good clearances and prices, which is sometimes not always the case in multi-breed sales.

"Overall it was a solid sale and it followed the trend in the main of other sales this year."

With the $9000 equal top-priced Limousin bulls both by Red Oak Next Generation N29 from the the Kelside West stud, Brunswick, which sold to KS & EN Roberts & Son, Elgin and EB & EJ Wilde, Cundinup, were Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson (left), who purchased for the Wilde family, Kelside West stud principals Mike Donaghy and Kylie West and Elders, Harvey/Brunswick agent Craig Martin.

The top price in the Angus run was $8500 paid for this Prime Katapault K1 son from the Charley Creek stud, Donnybrook. With the bull were buyer Gilbert Rowan-Robinson (left), Bridgetown, Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling and Charley Creek principals Don and Rhoda Blenkinsop.

With the $6500 top-priced Red Angus bull (by Bandeeka P20) from the Red Rock stud, Ludlow, were stud co-principal Rebecca Bantock (left), Nutrien Livestock, Capel/Donnybrook/Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham, Matt Vitalone, WA College of Agriculture, Harvey and buyers Jack Bennett and his mother Sonia, Magic Valley Red Angus stud, Harvey.

SIMMENTAL/BLACK SIMMENTAL

The headline act Bandeeka Rusty R35 (P) entered the sale ring in lot 16 and with an opening bid of $12,000, onlookers sat back and watched history unfold as Nutrien Livestock Kojonup agent Troy Hornby, representing long-time strong Bandeeka supporter Tom Marshall, TG Marshall, Cranbrook/Denmark and Mr Giglia representing the Baker family, Woonallee Simmentals, Millicent, South Australia, engaged in a lengthy bidding battle.

It was clear both parties were prepared to go the journey for Rusty's services with bids flying thick and fast to Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus.

After an exciting bidding battle and to the appreciation of the crowd in attendance, Mr Hornby won out with an $82,000 final bid to set a new WA record price for a bull sold at auction.

The 946 kilogram Rusty was an early May 2020 born son of Willandra Kingston and out of a Quaindering Wichita daughter.

The appealing high-indexing polled bull displayed an even spread of above average performance figures without being extreme for any traits with positive fats and top 20-25pc for 600-day weight and mature cow weight (MCW) and strong indexes in the top 15pc for northern terminal (NTI), top 15-20pc for export maternal (EMI) and top 25-30pc domestic maternal (DMI).

But this was only the start of Mr Marshall's spending spree as he went on to secure a further three Bandeeka bulls including values of $35,000 and $22,000, finishing with a $36,500 average for his team of four Bandeeka bulls.

His $35,000 purchase was a polled late August 2020-born 914kg son of Kingston and a Bandeeka Fancy Pants daughter Bandeeka Miss Fortune, while their second purchase for the day at $22,000 was for a mid-May 2020-born 946kg bull also by Kingston and out of another Fancy Pants daughter Bandeeka Miss Tash 2.

Cranbrook farmer Geoff Pope, who has worked on and off for Mr Marshall for the past 40 years and still helps where he can, said Mr Marshall wasn't afraid to pay for sires in both his cattle and Merino businesses.

"He has a good eye for stock and when he wants something, he buys it," Mr Pope said.

"It was the complete package and a new bloodline for Tom's herd.

"Good muscle mass, backline, eye pigmentation and stands well on good feet."

He said Mr Marshall was running about 350 predominantly Simmental breeders with a Red Angus infusion from joining the heifers which calve for most of the year.

"Tom runs a lower stocking rate and always has plenty of feed to be able to calve over a long period," Mr Pope said.

"When I asked Tom years ago why he did it, he answered you always have something to sell."

Bandeeka principals Tony and Loreen Kitchen's sale team of 10 traditional bulls sold to strong support throughout with nine bulls selling under the hammer for a $24,278 average.

This reflected an eye-watering $17,378 or 352pc lift in average compared to last year's sale where they sold five of six bulls for a $6900 average.

Mr Giglia reloaded with a winning $32,000 bid on the next Bandeeka bull into the ring Raffles R34 (P) for the Woonallee stud.

The cream 966kg polled bull was born early August 2020 to Bandeeka Power Pack (AI bred by SFJ Alta's Blaze) and another Fancy Pants daughter Bandeeka Nemmy N6.

Some other high prices paid for Bandeeka bulls included Jardee Grazing, Manjimup, $13,500, DJ & HM Reid, Nillup, $11,000 and Bettina Downs, Pinjarra, $10,000.

The Kitchens have been members of the Simmental Society for 42 years and Ms Kitchen said they were overwhelmed with the result and appreciated the support.

"We were so happy with our team this year and it's humbling that people are willing to pay these prices for our bulls," Ms Kitchen said.

"In the sale ring, when I heard $80,000 for one of our bulls I started to get very emotional."

In total there were 48 Simmental and Black Simmental bulls offered from three breeders with all bar one bull selling at auction for a sale high $11,553 average.

This was a $3085 improvement in the combined average from last year's sale where 31 of 33 sold under the hammer to average $8468.

In the breakdown, 24 of 25 traditional Simmental sold at auction to average $14,708, up $6516 on last year where 13 of 14 sold to average $8192, while there was a total clearance of their 23 black coated counterparts to average $8261, back $406 on last year's sale where 18 of 19 bulls sold for an average of $8667.

The Tuckey family's Mubarn stud, Pinjarra, opened the sale with their team of nine traditional Simmental bulls including two yearlings and their maiden offering of two Black Simmental yearling bulls which all sold for a combined average of $9091.

This showed a $742 dip in average compared to last year's sale where all six traditional bulls sold for an average of $9833.

The stud's $13,000 top price was recorded on two occasions for traditional bulls, firstly paid from the outset by the McLarty family, Blythwood Pastoral, Pinjarra, for Mubarn Roulette R23, a 922kg doubled polled, early May 2020-born bull by Mubarn Pablo's Pride (by Starwest Total Value) and a Woonallee Howzat daughter that ranked in the top 10-15pc for 200-day weight and top 15pc retail beef yield (RBY).

A few lots later and Warren Valley Farm, Manjimup, parted with the stud's equal top price for another double polled Pablo son Mubarn Rocky R15.

Born early April 2020 out of a Bullock Hills King daughter Mubarn Denise N14, the 920kg bull also ranked in the top 15pc for RBY.

Mubarn Black Simmental values reached $12,500 with PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, collecting a young lower birthweight bull.

The polled bull was an imported Canadian embryo by BGS/BM Captain Scream 63D and Blacksand Linette 823 with positive fats.

Oceanview Corp Pty Ltd, Coolup, paid $10,000 for a double polled traditional bull AI-bred by PHS Bank Roll 345B, while Nutrien Livestock Waroona agent Richard Pollock collected three Mubarn bulls for three different clients, paying to $10,000 on behalf of Bozwest Ag, Pinjarra, for the double polled black yearling bull ET bred by Woonallee Messiah and Webb Upgrade J662 that was low BWT (top 25pc) and in the top 10-15pc eye muscle area (EMA) and positive rib fat.

The largest individual vendor was the Patterson family's Bullock Hills Simmental stud, Woodanilling, with a sale team of 24 Black and Red Simmental rising two-year-old and yearling bulls.

The stud recorded a complete clearance of its increased sale team at a combined average of $8188 which was down $606 on last year where they sold 17 of 18 bulls at an $8794 average.

A Victorian buyer at Colac operating on AuctionsPlus paid the stud's $17,000 top price for a homozygous red polled bull.

The 958kg mid-May 2020 born bull was sired by WS Epic E152 and out of a Bonnydale Lethal Weapon daughter Bullock Hills Clementine M68 with a strong set of figures ranking in the top 5-15pc for all weight intervals and carcase weight (CWT), top 5-10pc scrotal size (SS) and top 15-20pc EMA.

Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams representing MM & MJ Johnston, Boyup Brook, collected two Bullock Hills bulls paying $10,500 and the stud's $13,500 top black yearling bull price for Bullock Hills Silas S01.

The mid-January 2021-born 760kg bull was ET bred by Bullock Hills Nightrider and Woonallee Tank N304.

The doubled polled moderate BW and calving ease bull recorded all growth intervals in the top 10pc, top 1-5pc EMA and top 10-15pc CWT.

The Tullamore Park Simmental stud, Busselton, paid the stud's next highest price of $12,500 for their final bull offered, a mid-February 2021-born red yearling bull Bullock Hills Statesman S37.

The 666kg double polled bull was by homebred bull Dodge (by BH Buster) and out of a Bonnydale Lethal Weapon daughter Bullock Hills Ashante P21 ranked in the top 1pc for SC, top 10pc for milk, 200 and 600-day weights, top 20pc CW and top 25pc EMA with three of the four Simmental breed indexes in the top 5pc.

Some other higher prices paid for Bullock Hills bulls included Sandlewood Farms, Harvey, $11,500 and BO Gardiner, Mumballup, $11,000, while other multiple bull buyers with two Bullock Hills bulls each were Nutrien Livestock Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs buying on behalf of RH Norman & Son, Busselton, costing to $9500 and Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll representing RH & SJ Manning, Busselton, costing to $7000 for two black yearling bulls.

The Wetherell family's Bandeeka Blacks stud, Boyanup, enjoyed a successful sale with its three Black Simmental bulls selling to an elevated average of $9333, up $2833 compared to last year's sale where all three bulls averaged $6500.

Mr Abbs added the stud's $11,500 top priced bull to the RH Norman order.

The 840kg Bandeeka Blacks Rock R5 was a low BWT (top 15-20pc) late April 2020-born polled son of Bandeeka Blacks Nilo and a CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z with positive fats and top 25pc performance for intramuscular fat (IMF) and EMA.

Nutrien Livestock Capel agent Chris Waddingham, representing return buyers Nannup Fresh Fruit, Nannup, paid $10,000 for a late February 2021-born yearling bull also by Nilo.

HEREFORD/POLL HEREFORD



This year it was just Rob and Heather Francis, Yallaroo stud, Busselton, who offered in the Hereford/Poll Hereford section when they trucked in a team of eight bulls.

When the final Yallaroo bull left the ring the figures showed all eight bulls had sold under the hammer to a top of $21,000 and an average of $14,063, which was up $5500 on last year.

In comparison, last year Yallaroo offered 10 bulls and sold eight to a top of $23,000 and an average of $8563.

Making the biggest impression on buyers and selling for the stud's $21,000 top price was the stud's lead bull, Yallaroo Ranger R9 (P).

After some quick bidding it was return buyers of 15 years Matt and Felicity Della Gola, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge, who walked away with Ranger.

Mr Della Gola said they saw Ranger as the beginning of the next phase in the Yallaroo stud as it transitioned towards polled bulls as it follows what the market is demanding.

"We have supported their move down the polled line and know they aren't sacrificing the traits the stud has been known for in its horned cattle," Mr Della Gola said.

"His physical phenotype and conformation are outstanding while his data across the board was acceptable.

"He was breed average for BWT and a good gestation length.

"He also ticked all the boxes when it came to his maternal traits which is really important to us as we are a self-replacing herd.

"Another thing I liked about him was his pedigree.

"He is by Mount Difficult Kearney K18 (PP), which we were supportive of Rob bringing into his herd."

The 1010kg, March 2020-drop bull, which was used in the Yallaroo stud as a yearling, is in the top 15pc CWT and SS, top 20pc for 600-day weight and top 25pc for 400-day weight.

It also had positive fat EBVs of +0.8 rib and +1.2 rump.

Along with securing Ranger R9, the Della Gola family also purchased another Mount Difficult Kearney K18 son, Yallaroo Ringleader R2 (P) at $14,000 and a Yallaroo Monarch M17 (H) son, Yallaroo Renmark R28 (H) at $8000.

The 944kg Ringleader R2 is in the top 5pc for milk and 200-day weight, CWT as well as rib and rump fat.

It is also in the top 10pc for 400-day weight and SS plus top 15pc for 600-day weight and IMF.

Renmark R28 is in the top 1pc for RBY and top 10pc IMF.

Mr Della Gola said they have continued to return and buy from Yallaroo for such a long period because its sires perform in their environment.

"Even though Rob and Heather don't run a large breeding herd they still put strong selection pressure on their genetics," Mr Della Gola said.

"They follow up with clients to see how the bulls are working in a commercial situation and take this into account when they are selecting genetics to ensure they are breeding bulls which work in the commercial environment."

The three bulls purchased by the Della Gola family will join their sire battery which this season will be joined to 450 Hereford breeders.

Along with joining 450 Hereford breeders the family also join 750 Angus breeders for an April/May calving.

The family usually sells 80-90pc of their weaners to the Hinck family, Kerrigan Valley, Hyden.

However Mr Della Gola said this season they did sell a run of steers before and after Christmas through the Boyanup weaner sales to broaden their markets as they were starting to supply the grassfed market.

The second top price in the Yallaroo run was a $17,000 bid by Garry Anthony, Ponderosa Herefords, Meeniyan, Victoria, who was using the AuctionsPlus platform after picking the two bulls out on a visit to Yallaroo earlier in the week.

Attracting Mr Anthony's $17,000 bid was the 1095kg Yallaroo Rambler R21 (P), which is by Yallaroo Ponting P29 (P).

Rambler R21 is in the top 5pc RBY and top 15pc EMA.

Along with purchasing Ramber R21 Mr Anthony also secured Yallaroo Ripper R7 (S) for $14,000.

The 1025kg son of Koanui Techno 3062 (PP) is in the top 1pc for milk and top 5pc for rib and rump fat, as well as top 10pc for SS and 15pc for CWT.

Mr Anthony, who runs a commercial herd, said he came over in 2021 and inspected the Yallaroo herd and was impressed with both the stud's females and young bulls.

"After liking what I saw last year, I decided to come back again this year for another look," Mr Anthony said.

"We went there on the Monday before the sale and was really impressed by the bulls again and picked out what I liked.

"Also last year when we were over we inspected the Della Gola family's Herefords which are based on Yallaroo genetics and I liked what I saw and figured if that was what they were producing there why not have a go and use them in our herd.

"I am very happy with both bulls we got.

"Rambler is a very thick, deep-bodied bull while Ripper is deep and has good skin.

"But most importantly both are out of very good females which impressed me when I inspected the herd."

Mr Anthony last year calved down 680 pure Hereford/Poll Hereford breeders.

There were two other sires in the Yallaroo offering to make more than $10,000 and they were Yallaroo Rocket R5 (P) and Yallaroo Rambo R13 (P).

Rambo R13, which is by Koanui Techno 3062 (PP) and is in the top 10pc for SS and top 20pc for RBY, sold at $15,500 to GB & SM Varis, Collie.

Rocket R5, which is in the top 20-25pc for rib and rump fat and sired by Mount Difficult Kearney K18, sold at $13,500 to BR & DR Marsh, Warner Glen.

CHAROLAIS

The Charolais offering was the sale's second largest with three vendors presenting 32 bulls.

By the end of the run on the back of less buying support compared to the other breeds, only 21 had sold under the hammer for an average of $6524, which was back $1201 on last year's result.

In comparison, in last year's sale 20 Charolais bulls sold from 21 offered at an average of $7725.

Leading the Charolais charge and selling the top-priced Charolais sire at $15,500 was Peter and Judy Milton's Copplestone stud, Dardanup.

Commanding the $15,500 price tag in the Copplestone offering was the long and deep, 982kg Copplestone Ringo R25 (P) with it selling to return buyer the Della family, D Della & Son, Pemberton, who bid with the support of Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry.

Mr Embry said Ringo R25 was a well-muscled, deep bull with good softness.

"The Della family run predominantly Charolais cross breeders so we wanted a bull which would add thickness to their calves which they aim to sell to the feedlot market and we believe this bull will do that," Mr Embry said.

The March 2020-drop Paringa Laredo L305 (P) son is in the top 15pc for 400-day weight and IMF, top 20pc rib and rump fats as well as top 25pc for 600-day weight and CWT.

A second bull in the Copplestone team made five figures and again it was a son of Paringa Laredo L305, which impressed buyers.

Achieving the feat was Copplestone Roman R10 (P) when it sold at $11,000 to return buyer Tynedale Farm, Burekup, which bid with the help of Mr Abbs.

The 980kg Roman R10 is in the top 20pc for BWT, and SS.

Along with buying Roman R10, Tynedale Farm also purchased two other Copplestone sires both at $5000.

The next best price in the Copplestone team was $7000 bid by C & C Minson, Roelands, for the 1032kg Paringa Laredo L305 son, Copplestone Rafferty R32 (P), which ranks in the top 10pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, milk and SS.

Also supporting the Copplestone offering buying two bulls both at $5000 was return buyer BT Venn, Pinjarra.

When the numbers were crunched for the Copplestone stud, they showed it had sold 11 bulls under the hammer from 17 offered at an average of $6682, which was back $2235 on their 2021 result.

Jarvis Polglaze, Brookside stud, Dardanup, offered two bulls and sold one under the hammer for $5000.

Securing the Brookside bull, Copplestone Sandfire S7, was Warren Valley Farm.

The February 2021-drop Sandfire S7 is by Coppletsone Primetime P16 and has EBVs of +13 milk and +12, +29 and +38 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The Manjimup-based enterprise also purchased post sale at $5000 the other Brookside bull.

Rounding out the vendors in the Charolais run was the Ellis family's Kooyong stud, Coolup.

The Ellis family offered 13 bulls and sold nine under the hammer to a top of $13,500 and an average of $6500, which was up $1000.

Topping the Kooyong team at $13,500 was Kooyong Remark R62 (P) when it sold to Bolinda Vale Grazing, Keysbrook.

The April 2020-drop, Remark R62, is by Kooyong Prediction P37 (P) and is in the top 10pc for BWT and 15pc for CWT as well as top 20-25pc for milk and 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Bolinda Vale Grazing also bid to $6000 in the Kooyong run for a Kooyong Power P34 (P) son, Kooyong Red Emperor R55 (P), which is in the top 10-15pc for rib and rump fats.

The second highest price paid for a Kooyong sire was $7000 when RV Epton, Bindoon, bid to this value for Kooyong Redemption R61 (P), which is by Downunder Love Child L18 (P) and is in the top 1pc for 400-day weight plus top 5pc for 200 and 600-day weights and CWT.

Two bulls in the Kooyong team sold for $6000, Kooyong Rio Grande R37 (AI) (P) and Kooyong Revolver R44 (P) and they were purchased by F Grantham & Sons and Elgin Park stud, Elgin, respectively.

MURRAY GREY

This year two studs offered a total of 10 Murray Grey bulls and all sold under the hammer to a top of $9500 twice and an average of $8000, which was up $1455 on last year's average.

In last year's fixture the same two studs offered and sold 11 bulls at an average of $6545.

Taking the $9500 top-priced honours twice in the run was David Corker's Wundam Park stud, Boyup Brook, which offered and sold four bulls for an $8000 average.

The first bull in the Wundam Park offering to sell at $9500 was Wundam Park Revolver R4 and it was purchased by Peter Gustafsson, WM Valli, Crooked Brook.

Mr Gustafsson said he had purchased a bull from Wundam Park previously and it had performed well so he was keen to purchase another for the enterprise's 50-head pure Murray Grey breeding herd.

"Not only did our previous bull perform well but I have viewed the Wundam Park herd and they are very even in type so that provided me with confidence to purchase another bull from the stud," Mr Gustafsson.

"Revolver R4 is a beautiful looking bull with length and bulk and a relatively low birthweight which are all attributes we look for in a sire."

The 727kg, March 2020-drop Southend Nike N108 son has EBVs of +3.3 BWT and +20, +30 and +39 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth.

Matching Revolver R4 in the price stakes and also selling at $9500 was Wundam Park Ringmaster R8, when it was knocked down to another return buyer to the stud John Pearce, Torraj Pty Ltd, Serpentine.

Mr Pearce, who will join 70 mainly Murray Grey breeders this year, said he was looking for a bull to replace a previous bull he had purchased from Wundam Park a few years ago.

"Our previous bull from Wundam Park was the best bull I had ever had," Mr Pearce said.

"He was quiet, did everything right and bred good calves, so I wanted another one and Ringmaster ticked all the boxes for me.

"He had good conformation and muscling and was also related on the maternal side to our previous bull.

"He is what we need to produce good baby beef and also use over heifers."

The 772kg Ringmaster R8 is also sired by Southend Nike N108 and it has EBVs of +4.2 BWT and +24, +35 and +44 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The other two Wundam Park bulls, which were also sons of Southend Nike N108, sold at $6000 and $7000 to AP & MA Wood and V & T Borrello, Serpentine, respectively.

The Harris family's Nangara stud, Manjimup, was the other vendor to offer grey sires and like Mr Corker, saw a complete clearance of their team of six bulls.

The six Nangara bulls sold to a top of $9000 twice and an average of $8000.

Making $9000 in the Nangara team were Nangara Rough Rider R15 and Nangara Roaring Success R5.

The 908kg, silver Rough Rider R15 which is a son of Monterey Monarch M278 was purchased by RE & LM Clarke.

It ranks in the top 10pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights (+34, +53 and +77) and top 15pc for CWT (+46).

Roaring Success R5 was knocked down to Mr Williams, who was purchasing for Alec C & CJ McNab, Scott River.

The 894kg son of Bundaleer Big Bang B5 is in the top 10pc for 400-day weight (+53), top 15pc for CWT (+46) and 20pc for 200-day weight (+30).

Also making good money in the Nangara team was Nangara Rowdy R30, which sold at $8500 to EC & BA Herring, Benger, while RD & LM Fraser, Chowerup and G & I Young, Manjimup, both went to $8000 for Nangara Rainmarker R17 and Monterey Rambo R158 respectively.

ANGUS

New sale vendors Don and Rhoda Blenkinsop, Charley Creek Angus stud, Donnybrook, were the only vendors in the Angus section.

They offered a team of three bulls and cleared two under the hammer at an $8000 average and to a top of $8500.

Securing the $8500 top price was Charley Creek R20 when it sold to Gilbert and Marilyn Rowan-Robinson, Bridgetown, who run 60 breeders which are nearly 100pc Angus.

Mr Rowan-Robinson said R20, which is an AI-bred son of Prime Katapault K1, had good figures, which included both good calving ease and above average growth

"He is also a genuine paddock raised bull and had a nice quiet temperament, which is important to us as we get older," Mr Rowan-Robinson said.

R20 is in the top 4pc for calving ease direct (DIR) and gestation length (GL), top 5p SS, top 17pc BWT, top 19pc RBY and top 22-32pc for milk as well as 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

The other Charley Creek bull to sell was Charley Creek R18 and it made $7500 when purchased by Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick representative Lyndsay Flemming, who was bidding on behalf of Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger.

RED ANGUS

The Red Angus bulls followed their black coated counterparts into the ring and in this section Peter and Rebecca Bantock, Red Rock, Ludlow, made their auction debut.

The Bantocks offered three bulls, selling to a top of $6500 and an average of $5500.

The $6500 top-priced Red Rock bull, Red Rock Rascal R7, was purchased by the Bennett family, Magic Valley stud, Harvey.

Sonia Bennett said Rascal R7 was a neat package with a great temperament and good softness.

"He is a nice heifer bull, which is what we wanted as he will be used as a backup bull over our heifer AI program," Ms Bennett said.

Rascal R7 is by Bandeeka P20 and has EBVs of +3.9 BWT, +29, +39 and +52 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and +29 CWT.

The other two bulls in the Red Rock team, which were also by Bandeeka P20, sold $5000 to RH Norman & Son through Mr Abbs and Peter Butler, Keysbrook.

LIMOUSIN

Kelside West stud principals Mike Donaghy and Kylie West, Brunswick, also made their auction debut with a team of three Limousin sires all sired by Red Oak Next Generation N29 and they couldn't have been happier with how the day panned out for them.

It started with them being pulled out for the lucky vendor prize sponsored by Farm Weekly and ended with them seeing two of their three sires sell for $9000.

Their result was improved even further when their third sire, which was passed in at auction, also found a new home straight after the sale finished.

The first to bid $9000 for a Kelside West sire was Elders, Capel representative, Rob Gibbings.

Mr Gibbings went to the value for the first bull in the team, Kelside West Kevin R2 and announced he was purchasing for the Roberts family, KS & EN Roberts & Son, Elgin, who were pulled out as the Farm Weekly sponsored lucky buyer prize winners.

The soft, well-muscled Kevin R2 was not only easy on the eye but it also had the carcase and growth figures to match ranking in the top 5pc for EMA and RBY and top 10pc for CWT, plus top 15pc for 200 and 400-day weights and top 20pc for 600-day weight.

Mr Roberts said Kevin R2 was a well-muscled, soft fleshing bull ideal for vealer production.

"He also had good EBVs including a low birthweight of +1.1 which we wanted as he will be used over the Roberts' first-cross heifers which they will offer in this year's Elders Boyanup Supreme Springing heifer sale," Mr Roberts said.

The stud's second bull, Kelside West Rocket R8, also made $9000 when it was purchased by Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson, who was bidding on behalf of EB & EJ Wilde, Cundinup.

Mr Martinson said Rocket R8, was a really good Limousin sire, with a nice fleshing and a top hindquarter.

"The Wildes will use him over Angus-Friesian females they purchased last year for vealer production," Mr Martinson said.

Rocket R8 is in the top 5pc for RBY and top 10pc for 200 and 400-day weights, CWT and EMA plus top 15pc for 600-day weight.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

