Prepare for severe thunderstorms over weekend

Severe thunderstorms expected for western parts of Western Australia over the weekend

Ex-tropical cyclone Charlotte has weakened to a low-pressure system and is likely to remain off-shore.



The low-pressure system will move towards the south south-east today.

The low will drag moisture southwards and provide a favourable environment for thunderstorms to form.

It is expected that some thunderstorms will be severe over the weekend through the Gascoyne and northern half of the South West Land Division with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Rain and thunderstorm activity will persist across the western half of Western Australia well into next week.

While heavy falls will be isolated, many places will likely receive more rain over the weekend and early next week than since November 2021.

Communities are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and BoM Weather app and to follow the advice of emergency services.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

