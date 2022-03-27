Better tracing to combat plant biosecurity threats

The State government has launched a new grants program to test traceability systems for plant and plant products such as grains, fruit, vegetables and nursery stock.

Grants of up to $25,000 are available to test technologies and systems which can be applied in a plant biosecurity emergency and to protect WA's valuable plant industries and markets.

A total of $100,000 is available under the Testing Traceability Systems Grant Program, targeted at companies with traceability platforms, universities, agricultural industry peak bodies and agricultural industry grower groups.

The program is part of broader work underway at a State and national level to improve supply chain traceability systems which help underpin strong food biosecurity and safety.

"Western Australia's plant industries are a major contributor to our economy and regional communities, from our nation-leading grain exports to fresh fruit and vegetables grown across the State," said WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"Effective traceability systems are an important component of strong biosecurity to help protect these industries, including early detection and response to pest and disease outbreaks.

"Traceability plays a key role in food integrity, meeting market access requirements for trade and supporting industry to meet quality standards and consumer expectations.

"We encourage those with an interest in testing traceability systems, while working with growers and those along the supply chain, to consider this program."

More information: agric.wa.gov.au/testing-traceability-systems-grantprogram.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

