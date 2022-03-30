Review releases into major bushfire

The State government has released the independent review into the Wooroloo bushfire that occured early last year.



Ten of the recommendations were accepted in full, one was accepted in-principle and two were noted.



Several recommendations supported the continuation of existing programs, indicating recent investments in bushfire preparedness have been well targeted.



The State government last year commissioned an independent review into the Wooroloo bushfire, which destroyed 86 homes and burnt more than 10,000 hectares in the Perth Hills.



The three-member panel, which comprised two interstate fire management experts and a local community representative, made 13 recommendations to enhance prevention, preparedness, response and recovery to bushfire in Western Australia.



The review also commended the efforts of emergency services, noting weather conditions during the bushfire were incredibly challenging.



A number of recommendations included continuing and enhancing current initiatives regarding bushfire risk management, community education and public warnings, reaffirming the benefits of the government's recent investments in these areas.



Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said the fire had a devastating impact on the Perth Hills community, the effects of which are still being felt to this day.



"A significant amount of public money was invested to help the community recover, but the State government also commissioned this review to ensure we left no stone unturned," Mr Dawson said.



"The review was complementary of the response to the Wooroloo bushfire and made a number of sensible recommendations across several aspects of bushfire management.



"The State government will work to support the Department of Fire and Emergency Services to implement these recommendations and continue providing an outstanding service keeping communities safe in Western Australia."

A copy of the review is available at https://semc.wa.gov.au



