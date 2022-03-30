Pay bonus for CBH staff

THE 2021/22 harvest may have been the biggest on record for Western Australian growers, but it also earned employees of CBH Group a tidy little top-up of their bank accounts.

In recognition of preparing and receiving the record harvest, a one-time payment of $1000 was paid to all CBH full-time, part-time and long-term casual employees who were employed prior to December 1 last year.

While the total figure of bonuses paid won't be revealed until the co-operative's next annual report, it does employ more than 1000 people.

"The CBH team did a great job in helping to safely receive a crop that was 50 per cent larger than the five-year average," said CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara.

"While the focus is now on our significant export program, it is important that we recognise our people for this fantastic achievement, particularly in this labour market where finding and retaining the right people is an ongoing challenge."

The co-operative confirmed the $1000 was a one-off and was not looking to make it a regular occurrence.

