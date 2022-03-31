Plea for government to top up fuel cards

THE opposition has called on the State government to increase the value of the country age pension and emergency services volunteer fuel cards, due to the rise in the cost of living including a recent steep increase in the cost of fuel.

The Nationals WA emergency services spokesman Martin Aldridge said it was time for the government to reverse cuts it made to the emergency services volunteer fuel card in 2017 and return it to the value of $2000 to help recognise the efforts of WA's fire, ambulance and State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers.

"We are starting to see cost of living pressures across the board affecting communities in regional WA," Mr Aldridge said.

"This is a small way the government can recognise, not just the service that these volunteers provide, but also that they have no other alternatives to the rising costs of living and fuel."

Mr Aldridge said with the State government sitting on a budget surplus of $5.8 billion and the cost of reinstating the value of the emergency services volunteer fuel card to $2000 being less than $1 million, there was no excuse for the government to not increase the value of the card.

"Information we have received in parliament shows that just about every brigade in WA has registered for the emergency services volunteer fuel card," Mr Aldridge said.

"Many of them use its entire value, so that just shows how important it is, in a small way, to recognise some of the out-of-the pocket expenses that our volunteer emergency workers incur."

The Nationals WA transport spokesman Shane Love said country pensioners were also being hit hard by the steep increase in the cost of fuel, and called for the government to increase the value of the country age pension fuel card in line with increases to the cost of living since 2017.

Mr Love said the fuel card could be used to purchase about 445 litres of fuel when its value was last adjusted in 2017, and could now only be used to purchase about 273L.

"Just as people in Perth are getting better public transport at a huge cost to the government, people in WA's country areas deserve to be able to get to medical appointments, to the shops, and where they have to be, living away from areas where there is public transport," Mr Love said.

"We are seeing a very steep increase in all sorts of transport costs and the people that it affects most are those who live further from the city."

Mr Love said given the State incomes rise with the price of oil and gas, that that windfall should be shared with the State's group of more than 50,000 pensioners.

Premier Mark McGowan said the State government was aware of cost-of-living pressures on WA families across WA, particularly in light of fuel costs, and was considering its options in relation to the State budget.

"I cannot pre-empt what the budget will say, but I want to acknowledge that cost-of-living pressures are something that we are very aware of," Mr McGowan said.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

