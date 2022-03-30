New thunderstorm warning for ag regions

If you live in parts of the Great Southern and Central Wheat Belt districts you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.



This includes Bruce Rock, Corrigin, Hyden, Kondinin and Lake Grace.



WHAT TO DO:



If outside find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.

Close your curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones if there is lightning.

If there is flooding, create your own sandbags by using pillow cases filled with sand and place them around doorways to protect your home.

If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.

IF DRIVING:

Do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Slow down, turn your lights on and keep a safe distance from other drivers.

Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen powerlines and loose debris.

If it is raining heavily and you cannot see, pull over and park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears.

WEATHER DETAILS:

Bureau of Meteorology advised an upper disturbance is producing an area of persistent rainfall today, with some embedded slow-moving thunderstorms.



Steady rainfall is expected to persist into the afternoon.



Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.



Burracoppin South recorded 37mm in the 3 hours to 11am.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed

Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:

DFES is monitoring the situation.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:



If it is safe to do so, please do what you can to help yourself before calling the SES for assistance.

If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500.

In a life threatening situation call 000.

After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.



KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

