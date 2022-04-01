Expanded support for WA agrifood sector

GROWTH opportunities for Western Australia's food and beverage sectors are profiled in a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) initiative to boost development across 15 key areas.

The Business Opportunity Outline (BOO) project highlights investment opportunities in plant protein processing, plant-based milk, nutraceutical oat extracts, natural health supplements, hemp, animal-based health products, apples and other growth areas.

DPIRD Agribusiness, Food and Trade executive director Susan Hall said the business openings reflected WA's comparative advantage, diversification opportunities, value-adding prospects and development potential.

"WA's agribusiness and food and beverage sectors have incredible potential for growth with demand strengthening in Asia and broader strategic export markets as well as domestically," Ms Hall said.

"The example of plant protein processing opportunities reflects shifting consumer attitudes, changing eating habits and the growth of fitness activities that are supercharging demand for sustainable plant-based proteins that address health, environmental and social concerns.

"Other opportunities such as pet food, essential oils, nutritional supplements, avocados and premium honey represent a few of many opportunities that will add value to our production base."

Supporting brochures provide summary level information across the 15 areas to promote innovation and diversification across WA's primary industries.

"The range of investment opportunities was established through consultation with industry, supported by economic analysis, trends and factoring in innovation and emerging technologies," Ms Hall said.

More information: agric.wa.gov.au/business-opportunity-outlines

