VIDEO: BlazeAid needs your help

Farm Weekly recently caught up with BlazeAid camp co-ordinator Ed Bland, as the Denmark camp was being set up.

Hailing from Bridgetown, Mr Bland spent the last four weeks at the Bridgetown camp helping farmers get back on their feet.

Now in Denmark, Mr Bland and BlazeAid are calling out for volunteers to help with the recovery.

BlazeAid camp co-ordinator Ed Bland.

"Any able bodied person who is able to pitch in and help we will welcome them," he said.

"You don't need much time, whatever people feel they can contribute we will welcome them with open arms."

It goes without saying that a huge thankyou goes out to all of the volunteers who during this time have been instrumental to communities both in fighting the fire and in the recovery aftermath.

READ ALSO:

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

