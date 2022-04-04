WA auctioneer set to take on the best

EMERGING Elders auctioneer Pearce Watling will fly the WA flag at the Australian Livestock & Property Association (ALPA) National Young Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show next month.

The Elders Donnybrook stocky will be WA's only representative at this year's competition and the first young WA auctioneer to compete on the national stage since James Culleton (now Elders Gnowangerup) in 2020.

Originally from a property at Smithton situated on the North West coast of Tasmania where his family runs the Wattyvale Murray Grey stud, Mr Watling had his first look at WA with work placement as part of his Agribusiness management studies in Victoria before making the move full time in November 2018.

And he became further entrenched as a sandgroper when offered a position with Elders Bunbury which he commenced in January 2019.

Mr Watling said from a young age he has been interested in auctioneering and combined with a passion for breeding cattle at his family's stud, his position as a livestock territory sales representative and auctioneer with Elders is a good fit.

"COVID restrictions have made it difficult to get home and see our cattle and the progress being made," Mr Watling said.

"I enjoy marketing good livestock for good people and I believe if you surround yourself with good people you will never work a day in your life.

Elders auctioneer Pearce Watling in action at a WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup. Mr Watling will represent WA at the National Young Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Friday, April 8.

"I'm looking forward to growing the South West by continuing to build Elders' clientele within the region."

Mr Watling sold his first sale at the Boyanup calf sales two-years ago and hasn't taken a step back, manning the gavel at Boyanup's weekly trade cattle sales, monthly store sales and weekly weaner sales in the summer, as well as trade and store cattle sales at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

He said anyone interested in auctioneering should 'give it a crack'.

"I used to do mock auctioneering with my mates growing up," Mr Watling said.

"Elders auctioneer Alec Williams said if you want to sell, you best get in and have a go and that's when I started at the calf sales.

"I also attended an ALPA auctioneering school at Muchea and gradually sold more sales as my confidence built up.

"It can be daunting the first time selling but if you give it time and practice it gets easier and is certainly an enjoyable part of my job.

"I'm excited to pursue my auctioneering career with hopefully more exposure to stud sales into the future."

Mr Watling will head east early next week with Elders stud stock auctioneer Nathan King and said he was looking forward to the experience and networking with other like-minded people in the industry.

"Not too many people get this chance and I have to enjoy it for what it is," he said.

Elders state livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard said as a team they were very proud of Mr Watling and what he had been able to achieve over the past two years.

"His auctioneering has come ahead and he is a devout cattleman and the more we get to know Pearce, he is a great relationship builder," Mr Hubbard said.

"We are proud that he works for Elders, we wish him the best of luck and it would be great to see him bring home the trophy."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newslette

