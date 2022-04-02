Rare chance with many income streams

Price: $1.9m

Location: Yathroo

Area: 64ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760

THIS is an unusual property with many income opportunities for an array of buyers looking for a horticulture, farming or lifestyle investment.

It offers multiple camping grounds producing ongoing incomes from websites such as hipcamp.com.au and wikicamps.com.au and The Place guesthouse is listed on Airbnb.

The horticulture operation would be ideal for buyers looking to expand or begin in the industry.

The property has a netted table grape vineyard with plenty of room for expansion.

Further income from beekeeping, sheep, fire wood and cropping oats, lupins and hay is possible.

There is a 200,000 kilolitre water licence, with water tests available showing the supply is of very high quality and advising it's suitable for bottling and selling.

The table grape planting includes four hectares under netting - 2100 vines of Arra 15 variety over 2ha producing income, plus 2ha of newer vines and root stock for expansion.

The first year income from the grapes would be about $60,000 less outgoings.

The owners would also consider leasing the vines back after settlement.

The Place guesthouse can be rented privately or leased on Airbnb and generates an annual income of about $80,000 a year less outgoings.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sleeps up to 10 people at $300 per night with a minimum of a three-night booking.

The guesthouse has a 6.6 kiloWatt solar system, five reverse-cycle air-conditioners and a gas hot water system.

The front and rear entertaining areas overlook reticulated gardens and lawns

The property also includes more than 20 camping areas, each with multiple sites, for fully self-contained campers.

The sites offer a beautiful outlook and seclusion and water points.

The income is about $15,000 per year.

In total the variety of incomes combined are about $175,000/a.

This could be increased if the buyer considers expansion of the horticulture and bottling water projects.

Additional income could be made from more accommodation to fill the massive demand for housing workers in the area.

The property is Yathroo, in the Shire of Dandaragan, 1.5 hours' drive from Joondalup.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

