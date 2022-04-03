Secluded farm ripe for pasture development

Price: Offers closing on Friday, April 8

Location: Manjimup

Area: 72.5ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Orest Luzny 0428 932 570

A MOST beautiful, karri tree regeneration drive on Big Hill Brook Road leads to this secluded, appealing lifestyle property.

Just 10 kilometres north east of Northcliffe, the undulating productive soil supports jarrah, red gum, blackbutt and karri vegetation.

With about 58 hectares cleared, there is potential for further pasture development and clearing (subject to due diligence).

Rainfall is plentiful, with annual rainfall of 1050 millimetres ensuring a constant water supply from the two dams totalling about 24,000kL of quality water (240uS/cm), which is most suitable for horticulture.

Fencing is predominantly steel posts and Ringlock, which is in good order, with the boundary fence line well-cleared of vegetation.

Shedding is ideal with a 22 metre x 10m general purpose shed with one third lock-up.

Two other useful sheds provide storage.

The impressive stand of about 6ha of karri and casuarina forest at the north west corner provides an added dimension to this exceptional property.

Buyers have the opportunity to buy all or part of the comprehensive plant and machinery list.

"This property can be enjoyed with a wide range of activities and developments in a relaxing lifestyle environment," said Manjimup real estate specialist Orest Luzny.

