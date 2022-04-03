Enjoy panoramic views of Middleton Beach

Price: Buyers around $2.5m

Location: Middleton Beach

Area: 1019m2

Agent: Mason Realty

Contact: Rob Mason 0411 615 806

Monique Hammond 0419 486 175

NESTLED into Mt Adelaide with a panoramic outlook to the north, this exceptional Middleton Beach home offers resort-style living with privacy and captivating outlooks.

A total transformation of the property was completed a little over 10 years ago, elevating the home to a level befitting this prestigious location.

Stunning views are on offer from each of the home's three levels - entry and living, lower-level bedroom/ guest wing and a generous master suite on the top floor.

The open plan arrangement of the entry level encompasses a light filled dining area, casual lounge, stunning kitchen plus a private media room off to the side.

About 15 metres of full height glazing and louvered panels, spanning the entire north face of the building, provide a panoramic experience embracing Lake Seppings, Eyre Park, the historic Albany Golf Course, distant mountain ranges, Emu Point, Oyster Harbour and Middleton Beach with its famous Norfolk pines.

Upstairs, the master retreat also harnesses the incredible coastal vista and, in addition, highlight windows provide glimpses of the surrounding bushland reserve.

The enormous room features a casual sitting area, a bright dressing room - full of built-in cabinetry - and an indulgent ensuite.

A quiet guest wing on the lower ground level provides three comfortable queen-sized rooms, with built-in wardrobes - one has an ensuite.

There also is a main bathroom and separate toilet.

Both indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces are generous.

Granite walls to the lower section anchor the home into its garden surroundings with terraced gardens, a private lawn area and luxury below ground pool with cabana and outdoor shower.

Features include:

A 1019 square metre corner property, zoned R25;

Luxury 387m2 home design by Benson Design;

Sleek modern kitchen with stone tops and quality appliances;

Reverse cycle air-conditioning to main living, media room and master suite;

Inbuilt speakers throughout, including external entertaining area;

Double auto garage, level entry into the home;

Private terraced gardens surrounding below-ground swimming pool;

Adjacent to reserve and walk trails.

