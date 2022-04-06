Tally-ho to get a count on possum numbers

WITH a cute fuzzy face and a sweet curled tail, many of us have fond memories of sighting a ringtail possum.

Now the Leschenault Catchment Council is asking the public to spot them as part of their annual month-long citizen science project.

The tally, or survey will run from this Saturday April 9 to Sunday, May 8, covering the five different catchments of the Geographe Catchment Council, Leschenault Catchment Council, Wirambi Landcare, Oyster Harbour Catchment Group and Nature Conservation Margaret River.

"There isn't a lot of information on the possum really, which is one of the reasons why it's so important to get this kind of information," said Leschenault Catchment Council biodiversity program manager Katrina Zeehandelaar-Adam.

Currently listed as critically endangered, Ms Zeehandelaar-Adams said the ringtail possum was at a critical point in the population where intervention was required so the species doesn't become extinct.

"This species is unique in that its persistence has been in suburban areas which have become urbanised over the past couple of decades," Ms Zeehandelaar-Adams said.

"Mandurah, Bunbury, Busselton and Dunsborough, that's where there are real strongholds of populations.

"They are now also facing a whole myriad of issues as well as the significant habitat loss that's been happening over the last couple of decades."

The ringtail possum is up against local dogs, cats, crossing roads and rat bait, making surveys like these more important than ever.

"People can do as many or as few surveys within that month as they like, as long as it's from the same spot," she said.

"The idea is that people every year participate in the tally at the same location, then that will give us data over time about what's happening to the ringtails in certain locations."

This year is the first time the survey is going digital, with a data sheet available to participants, along with the usual paper copy.

The digital sheet has the added capacity to link back to a database, showing where surveys are being undertaken and how many, in real time.

"It's pretty exciting because it's the first year that we've done it like this," Ms Zeehandelaar-Adams said.

"It's across all the catchments that are participating in the ring tail tally so it's going to be an interesting one to see how it goes," she said.

The Geographe Catchment Council initiated the program back in 2016 and now it is joined for the third year by Leschenault Catchment Council.

The tally is now in its seventh year and continues an ongoing partnership with the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.

The catchments encourage people to get involved and participate, no matter where they live, old or young, as this citizen science project is perfect for all the family to partake and spot the sweet creatures.

"They are a unique species not found anywhere else in the world, they are unique to the south west of Western Australia," she said.

"They are very unassuming, placid creatures for the most part - they are endearing little animals.

"It's a real privilege to see them in our local area and in our backyard."

More information: Go to leschenaultcc.org.au/ringtailtally

