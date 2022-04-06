Art tackles the big issues

DOMESTIC violence, climate change and dementia are all hefty subjects, but for local Denmark artist Janine McCrum these are the issues she is drawn to raising.

A textile artist, Ms McCrum uses her art to raise awareness and start conversations around topics that could be perceived as heavy or divisive.

Her most recent exhibition was a part of the Southern Art and Craft trail held over the September and October school holidays last year and tackled the theme of domestic violence.

Spurred by the March4Justice early in 2021, Ms McCrum drew from personal experience along with the stories of other survivors she found via social media to create an emotional and moving body of work.

"I was so upset and furious I decided to direct my energy into making this body of work," Ms McCrum said.

"This work aims to engage with the topic of gendered and family violence and what we can do to end it."

From the women who are no longer with us, to those who have been strong enough to speak out, the exhibition reminds us violence is never OK.

She said all of the messages through this work come down to the need for equality, justice, respect, safety and social support.

Janine McCrum has taken inspiration from hihg-profile Australian women sharing their experiences.

"As a whole society we have to change the attitude towards violence and violent men, and call it out," Ms McCrum said.

"Women and men need to work together, against physical and emotional abuse, because collectively we can make a difference."

Ms McCrum said with recent high-profile cases in Australia, it had never been more important to continue the conversations.

"Showing this body of work created conversations which wouldn't necessarily have happened without it, and those conversations are really what it's all about," she said.

"My hope was that by gallery visitors talking and thinking about their response to the exhibition, that maybe I could change an attitude or way of viewing domestic violence, and that could encourage someone to make a change for the better."

While conversations were started and the exhibition left a mark, the process from ideation to creation was not without cost for Ms McCrum.

An artists approach, using various mediums, is a unique way to start conversations about domestic violence and other issues Janine McCrum is trying to highlight.

A survivor of domestic violence, at the time she didn't quite realise the situation she was slowly being dragged into until it was too late.

"It's a bit like what Grace Tame said, we get told to smile, even if things feel bad inside," she said.

"You try to keep the peace, it was like I drifted into it, not really realising what I was drifting myself into.

"Back in those days we didn't have the language to describe what was happening, and I blamed myself for the abuse I suffered, which is a pretty common thing."

Ms McCrum shares how she battled with the idea of ending her life, but a part of her mind always remained hopeful, knowing that her situation didn't have to stay as it was.

That hope spurred a personal journey of discovery to find the strength to leave her abuser.

"It took quite a few years for me to find myself and to build my strength up - to find my sense of self-esteem and belief in myself, that was quite a bit of a project for me," she said.

Although she was able to regain some strength and courage, when it came time to leave her situation, she said she was still terrified.

"I can still remember that awful fear inside of me even when I told my then partner that I was leaving," she said.

"A huge weight fell off my shoulders when I left and it was liberating to be free from abuse.

"Recovering from the whole experience was hard, and it took a full seven years for all of the nightmares to stop."

During her preparation of the works, her research revealed that the time when a women leaves an abusive partner is one of the most dangerous periods for women, as many of stories of the murdered women she uncovered were killed by ex-partners.

When Ms McCrum became free of the shackles of her abuser, she had a very clear picture her mind of the type of person her next partner needed to be.

She is inspired by high-profile women sharing their experiences like Ms Tame and Brittiny Higgins who have found the grit to come forward to speak out.

"When people like Ms Tame and Ms Higgins come out and say what's happened to them when it's still fresh - that takes a lot of strength, because it is awful, dealing with the trauma, forgiving yourself, and coming to understand it's not your fault," she said.

These women are proof that although we still have more to do, we have already come a long way.

Remembering back to earlier years when the attitude was one of "you make your bed, now you lie in it".

"It's so much better (now) because back then you did feel like you should try and stay, whereas today it is easier to leave an abusive relationship," she said.

"There are often feelings of guilt and when you leave a relationship and you feel like the whole world is staring at you, when in fact they are not."

It was hearing the response of close friends and family who were so pleased for her and had the opposite reaction than she expected, that gave her a renewed sense of optimism that she had done the right thing.

"I remember a friend of mine, when I split up with my abuser, she said to somebody, 'oh Janine she's met a new guy, how wonderful it is'," she said

"I was so happy and so pleased to think oh I'm not the wicked witch."

Now she shares her story and those of others through her artwork

For each woman murdered this last year in Australia, she committed to hand-make a 'diary' in her honour, an ongoing work for all of 2021.

All diaries are handbound or folded and mostly made using eco-dyed papers using plants from gardens and the bush.

Each book represents their words denied to them by their death.

The exhibition also includes hand-stitched objects that speak to the secrets some of us hold, and the stories society tells us about violence against women.

Some words are embroidered into clothes that have special meaning, like a dress from her grandmother which now has the words #MeToo stitched on the waistband and hidden inside the back neckline as for too long women have kept abusive men's secrets.

From items revealing the holes that are left, and the scars that are made as a result of abuse, and are 'worn' everyday by survivors.

Every element in the exhibition and in all of Ms McCrum's work, adds another layer to the exhibition story.

"I was trained that for every decision you make in your work there has to be a reason for it, there has to be some meaning in what you choose to do," she said.

"Stitching is regarded as women's work, so therefore stitching is another layer in the messaging of talking about women and violence against women."

Powerful sentences make up the stitching and some of them include, ' 'I was silenced and told it was my fault', 'traumatised by my rape,' 'enough is enough,' and 'we all deserve better'.

Such phrases raise the hairs on the back of many, ensuring they don't leave the exhibition unmoved.

Other topics Ms McCrum has tackled in previous exhibitions include dementia and species extinction.

"When I did a work about dementia I made three dimensional objects, such as hats because it was all to do with the brain," she said.

"My mum had dementia and I made a large twined emu feather 'nest' which was about the idea of nurturing and holding mum and all of her memories, - she couldn't remember, but we could remember for her.

"I deal with those kinds of concepts, which can be tough and sometimes I do actually have to step back a bit in order to maintain my balance."

Dealing with subjects that don't always have a resolution, Ms McCrum has learnt how to find the balance between pushing an idea and looking after herself.

"Making things is cathartic, I just have to be careful in what I actually do so that I am not putting myself out into a space where I fall off the edge and I can't manage," she said.

Ms McCrum's relationship with art has taken on a woven nature of discovery, initially dropping art in the first year of high school because she didn't like the teacher, she then went on to enrol to do art at university but was put off.

"The queue was so long that I thought, oh I can't be bothered with this so I walked away," she said.

She then rediscovered her love for drawing and textiles during TAFE and at age 39 took herself back to university, eventually landing on a major in textiles.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the work there, the bit I liked the most, and probably the most challenging part, was working with the conceptual art," she said.

"Putting those conceptual explorations into something tangible is what I really love doing."

That process of taking the abstract, conceptual themes and issues is prominent in all her work.

Ms McCrum's next project is for this year's Southern Art and Craft trail, working with the theme 'Up in the Air'.

Her father is Eric McCrum, well known as ABC's birdman, as well as being a teacher and naturalist, who can imitate the sounds of almost any native Australian bird found in the bush.

So it is no wonder that growing up in a family under his tutelage fostered deep respect for the natural world.

With that love of the bush, Ms McCrum will explore climate change, habitat loss and species vulnerability and the effects on the 'natural world' of the choices we make.

Although she won't reveal what it will be, apart from sculptural and interactive, she's clearly excited about the idea.

"Generally my arts practice explores our relationship to the environment through history, language and culture and our role in species extinction and habitat loss, and the complexity of it all," she said.

"Then every few years I feel compelled to examine more personal stories.

"I feel I have achieved my aim if seeing my work starts a conversation."

With hundreds of tourists set to do the trail each year, Ms McCrum hopes her messages continue to get out there, and in regards to her last work, the message is clear.

"You've got to believe in yourself, and it's OK to reach out for help," she said.

"If someone is being violent towards you in any way, it's not acceptable, it's okay to just walk, people will support you."

