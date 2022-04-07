Co-operative flags staff reshuffle

Brianna Peake will temporarily relocate from the CBH Group head office in Perth to be the general manager of the Geraldton zone.

MOVEMENTS are afoot at CBH Group with five major position changes, which all link to each other, coming to light last week.

In the biggest move, chief external relations officer Brianna Peake will be temporarily leaving that role and heading north on a secondment into the general manager - Geraldton Zone position until the end of the 2022/23 harvest in February next year.

Duncan Gray sits in the Geraldton job, however he will be making a short-term move to Perth to fill the role of acting head of operations.

The head of operations is a new role that has been created and one which current general manager - Kwinana South zone Carly Heales has been appointed to.

With Ms Heales off on parental leave, Mr Gray will be filling the seat until she returns early next year.

In other movements, David Paton will join the CBH executive team and take on the chief of external relations role until Ms Peake's return, while Rob Dickie will take on Mr Paton's role as head of government and industry relations.

In deciding to temporarily leave the chief external relations officer role, Ms Peake said she was looking for an opportunity to grow her experience and skillset and wanted to get some exposure to operational/frontline experience.

"I can't wait to work with the Geraldton team - I have great respect for all our frontline teams as they make the wheels of our large and complex supply chain turn and create all the value in our co-operative," Ms Peake said.

"I haven't had an operational role before so I am looking forward to being closer to the coalface and learning from the Geraldton zone team.

"I am also looking forward to living in the country again and having more of a hands-on role with growers and local stakeholders."

Once finishing her secondment in Geraldton, Ms Peake will not immediately return to her old role and will instead head to America for the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, which is a two month program.

She will return to her external relations role at the end of May next year.

"I feel very privileged that CBH invests in our people and that I have the opportunity to attend this calibre of Executive development program (at Harvard)," Ms Peake said.

"I am looking forward to expanding my thinking beyond our supply chain into macroeconomic and geopolitical issues and global trends in leadership."

Both Mr Paton and Mr Dickie have led the government and industry relations team at CBH for some years and are both well respected and highly regarded across all levels of government and industry.

Ms Peake said she was pleased to have the depth and calibre of people in her division to be able to appoint these roles internally in order to provide flow-on development opportunities.

"Hopefully these internal moves show the CBH team that these opportunities are likely to become more business as usual at CBH to grow the capacity and capability of our people across the whole business," she said.

"I would encourage others at CBH to consider doing something like this and think outside the box in terms of their career progression."

The opportunity to fill Mr Dickie's role as government and industry relations manager has been opened internally and a selection process will be run to recruit for Ms Heale's permanent replacement in the general manager - Kwinana South role in the near future.

