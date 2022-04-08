Good rainfall a welcome start for many

OPTIONS, that's what many Western Australian farmers have after good rainfall over the weekend and in some parts of the State earlier this week.

In the past seven days to 9am Monday morning, some of the highest rainfall figures were in the northern and eastern districts.

The Gascoyne region recorded the highest falls including 200 millimetres at Murgoo and 184mm at Carnarvon Airport.

In the Pilbara highs were also received, with 139mm at Learmonth Airport and 137mm at Exmouth.

The South West Land Division was also in on the action with 121mm at Howatharra, followed by 95mm at Moora.

After ex-Tropical Cyclone Charlotte dissipated early last week, it was followed closely by another tropical low, which given the back-to-back nature of these lows, the tropical moisture was maintained, particularly in WA's North West.

"The tropical low moved from offshore at the Indian Ocean, approached the north west corner, off Exmouth, and started moving south," said Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Caroline Crow said.

"That maintained moisture in the north-western parts of the State, bringing rainfall with it as it skirted the coast, so that's where you've got Exmouth town, Learmonth airport in the Pilbara that are the highest because they were closest to the coast.

"As you moved further inland there were more thunderstorms which gave good falls in a short period of time."

More rain was expected earlier this week before becoming clear across most of the State.

"Easterly winds will bring dry, warmer temperatures, so we'll see temperatures pick up a little bit and then our next weather system is coming on Friday."

Over the weekend it looks like there could be showers through western and southern parts of the South West Land Division.

