Pathways program breaks down barriers

WESTERN Australia's rural residents aren't exactly within a short drive of all the services the big city has to offer.

And for those experiencing mental health and wellbeing challenges, isolation can cause a whole new set of challenges in an already tough time.

In a bid to bridge the gap and break down geographical barriers, Consumers of Mental Health Western Australia (CoMHWA) is offering a free and confidential phone line - available to every postcode.

Funded by the WA Primary Health Alliance, Peer Pathways aims to create better mental and physical health outcomes across WA.

The service delivers tailored, holistic and person-centred support to all of its callers - whether they are an individual, family member, friend or carer.

The 'peer' in Peer Pathways refers to the team, who work as peer navigators, by drawing on their own health and wellbeing challenges and recovery.

These experiences enable meaningful and judgement-free conversation about support and care preferences in the community.

CoMHWA chief executive officer Shauna Gaebler said everyone's definition of 'wellbeing' was different, and respecting these individual definitions was key to maintaining mental health.

"As the Statewide peak organisation representing the rights and interests of people with mental health and wellbeing challenges, Peer Pathways is a service linking people to appropriate supports, as defined by the individual," Ms Gaebler said.

"Peer Pathways can help by locating clinical support (psychology, counselling, GPs), but also help you find community supports too, such as groups, clubs and associations."

Peer Pathways co-ordinator Lachlan Rodenburg grew up in regional WA and can relate to issues faced by rural and remote communities.

Mr Rodenburg said the project could support farmers by linking them with health and wellbeing support in small towns and regional centres, online, over the phone and/or face-to-face.

"You might be looking for a new GP, who understands your specific circumstances, or a counsellor who "gets" you," Mr Rodenburg said.

"Peer Pathways does the research and asks the tricky questions, to create linkages between people and the support they are looking for."

Mr Rodenburg said Peer Pathways could also help people take part in special interests and hobbies locally including groups, clubs and associations.

He said engaging in things people enjoy were equally important for maintaining health and wellbeing.

"Not everyone's definition of happiness and wellness is going to be the same," he said.

"For some it could involve informal support like fishing, tinkering in the shed or golf.

"For others it could be community support in volunteering, walking groups and men's sheds or, mainstream supports like having a really good GP, dentist or physio.

"If there's something people want to get involved in - we can help them find it."

So how does Peer Pathways work?

In an initial call (or email), the peer navigators work through three stages - listen, locate and link.

When someone first reaches out, they are connected with a navigator, who takes as much time to listen, as the caller needs.

This could take five minutes or 45 minutes depending on questions, requests, issues and situations.

Navigators then locate the support services best suited to individual needs and contact those services about waitlists, eligibility criteria, accessibility, location, pricing and billing (and anything else the caller may need to know).

Finally, the individual is linked with the appropriate support through "warm referrals" or well-informed and researched recommendations.

The phone line can be accessed by calling 9477 2809, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or email info@peerpathways.org.au

More information is available on peerpathways.org.au Please note Peer Pathways helpline is not a crisis line. If you are experiencing distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

