Quailerup West stars in autumn shorn class

IT was an upstanding Merino ram lamb from the Mullan family's Quailerup West stud, Wickepin, which was the star of the show in the autumn shorn classes at this year's Williams Gateway Expo Sheep Show.

The classy 2021-drop, young Merino sire was sashed the champion autumn shorn exhibit ahead of 27 other entries.

The outstanding, well-balanced sire earned the right to compete for the champion ribbon after placing first in its class for medium and strong wool rams carrying only lambs teeth in front of 12 other rams.

When the Quailerup West youngster was announced the champion, judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, said it was a very good young sire.

"He is a well-balanced and well-built ram with a very good wool which has plenty of lustre," Mr Norrish said.

"He is showing the potential that he will grow out into a very good sire and I believe he will have a bright future."

Fellow judge Jason Griffiths, Canowie Fields stud, Gairdner, was equally impressed and said it was an extremely good young ram.

With their reserve champion autumn shorn ram were Seymour Park stud's Sheldon (left) and Clinton Blight, Highbury.

"He has a really good carcase and barrel to go with a beautiful wool," Mr Griffiths said.

"He stood out straight away in his class and caught my eye.

"I think his future looks very bright."

The ET-bred, end of April-drop ram is by Quailerup West Tommy, which was the grand champion Merino ram at the 2021 Perth Royal Show and out of a Tara Park blood ewe.

Standing in reserve to the Quailerup West ram and taking home the reserve champion autumn shorn ribbon was an impressive Poll Merino ram from the Blight family's Seymour Park stud, Highbury.

Mr Norrish said the Seymour Park ram was a well-built and well-grown young sire with good a balance.

"He has a very good structure and is well finished," Mr Norrish said.

Prior to competing in the championship line-up the classy Seymour Park exhibit won its class for superfine, fine and fine-medium wool autumn shorn rams, carrying only lambs teeth, ahead of five other rams.

At this point judge Steven Bolt, Claypans stud, Corrigin, said the ram had beautiful balance and a very good structure.

"He also has good wool density and wool coverage and I think he will be a good cutter," Mr Bolt said.

The AI-bred, April-drop ram is by Coromandel 419, which was purchased by the Seymour Park stud for $10,000 in 2019 at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale at Katanning.

The other exhibit in the champion line-up was a Poll Merino sire from the Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, which won its class for rams four tooth and over of any wool type.

The place ribbons in the class the Quailerup West champion ram won went to Poll Merino sires from the Seymour Park and Rockdale stud, Muntadgin, that placed second and third respectively.

In the class Seymour Park's reserve champion won the Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, finished second and third.

