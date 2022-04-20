Joint focus to drive agriculture research

THE first joint PhD program between The University of Western Australia (UWA) and an Indian research institution has been established with a focus on science and technology, including agriculture/plant science.

The historic agreement between UWA and The Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) was signed at the end of March and formally launched during a special presentation attended by UWA and AcSIR leaders last Wednesday.

The UWA Institute of Agriculture director Kadambot Siddique met with AcSIR director Rajender Singh Sangwan and his colleagues in Uttar Pradesh.

He said UWA had enjoyed a long and productive history of collaboration with AcSIR.

"The joint PhD program will further strengthen this partnership and help facilitate more co-operative research collaborations for many years to come," Dr Siddique said.

He said he expected the program to result in many positive research outcomes and high-quality journal publications.

Dr Sangwan said the collaboration between AcSIR and UWA provided a perennial platform for faculty members of the institutions to engage in frontier areas of mutual interest research.

"It facilitates opportunities of peer-to-peer learning for doctoral research students," Dr Sangwan said.

"This also lays the foundation of active collaboration among PhD students of AcSIR and UWA - the future scientists and science leaders."

UWA deputy vice-chancellor (research) Anna Nowak praised the efforts of both the UWA Institute of Agriculture and the Graduate Research School which culminated in this alliance.

"The joint PhD program will build on already strong collaborative research projects between UWA and AcSIR," Dr Nowak said.

