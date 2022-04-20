Reminder to be vigilant with seed hygiene

AS seeding preparations build during this busy time of year, growers are encouraged to prioritise hygiene around seed grain and storage infrastructure.

GRDC grain storage extension specialist Ben White recommended cleaning up any spills or tailings from seed cleaners to minimise the potential for mouse and insect damage.

"Grain spills around sheds and silos at this time of year can supply a feed source for vermin and insect pests," Mr White said.

"So promptly cleaning up silo and auger hoppers, seed cleaning tailings and any grain spills eliminates a potential food source."

Some growers with significant mouse numbers last year suffered damage to stored seed.

Collateral damage included mice-chewed electrical wiring on machinery, which in turn impacted preparation for seeding programs.

Growers with temporary storage including grain storage bags and sheds should also be monitoring these with increasing vigilance.

Mr White said four months was typically the safe storage time limit for grain stored in bags, with longer storage periods increasing pressure from pests.

Mice and birds are attracted to spilled grain.

Foxes then chase the mice, leaving holes in bags where water can penetrate and damage grain.

"Cleaning up, baiting and fencing have proven to reduce problems for many growers," Mr White said.

"Prioritising outturn of grain in short-term storage options will minimise the potential for damage to the stored grain."

Mr White encouraged growers to do a pre-seeding check of seed and stored grain in silos, sheds and bags, looking for insect and vermin outbreaks.

"Get grain storage hygiene in order and look for signs of vermin activity, baiting early as needed," he said.

"Sample and sieve to find grain storage insect pests and look for evidence of activity.

"A germination test heading into seeding is also recommended so seeding rates can be adjusted accordingly."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

