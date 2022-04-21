Esperance farmers were in the rain sweet spot

TASH Piggott was right in the sweet spot of rainfall last week, farming in the Coomalbidgup area just west of Esperance, which received some of the highest rainfall in the Esperance area.

In the morning Ms Piggott said she and her daughter were in town and it didn't look like they would get any rain.

As they were unpacking the shopping it started to fall hard and fast.

Her husband and two children were loading the sheep truck with what she described as some enthusiastic sheep.

"The sheep ran the best they've ever done - he reckons they were keen to get out of the rain," Ms Piggott said.

A drain crossing the day after the rain was well and truly covered with water.

The Piggotts had just started seeding starting with vetch for pasture and received 146 millimetres of rain, with 122mm falling in just a few hours.

Located at the bottom of a creek system, this type of flooding is common after a big rain, however Ms Piggott said it was not usually so quick.

The rain fell in a "skinny strip", with only three kilometres between farm gauges, their farm next door only received 68mm.

The dam closest to the Piggotts farm house was filled to the brim after heavy rain last week

"It just kind of hung around over us and swirled," Ms Piggott said.

"There was no wind, just straight up and down bloody deluge."

The runoff will flow down into the Lake Gore catchment.

The dams are now full, which Ms Piggott said was a bonus, but they have roads and a drain crossing which will now need to be fixed.

As a result of the high rainfall they will be holding off seeding in some deep ripped country until the water moves through it.

She supplied these images across the farm.

The driveway is flooded.

