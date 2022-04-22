Familiar face back in the wool stores

A FAMILIAR face has returned to the Elders wool team on sale days at the Western Wool Centre (WWC).

Alice Wilsdon is back after taking 12 months maternity leave for her second daughter Charlotte.

Ms Wilsdon, who was previously Elders' wool sales manager south, said she had taken on a one day a week reduced role because of the time commitment required for her young family.

She and her husband, who works fly-in, fly-out in the Pilbara mining industry, have another daughter Eliza, 3.

"It's a step up with another child, if one was busy, then two is hectic, but I'm enjoying being back at work again," she said.

Ms Wilsdon, who is a registered wool classer, has resumed auctioning Elders' oddments and skirtings catalogues at the WWC and also helps out as a wool technician in the wool store on sale day.

Her wool clients were taken on by Perry Roberts when she left on maternity leave and Mr Roberts will continue servicing them, she said.

