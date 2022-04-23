Demand for grain continues to spread

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures continued to climb through last week before some profit taking saw it close lower Thursday night ahead of the Easter weekend.

Dryness in China and the US continue to be monitored with expected downgrades being priced into markets.

There is some helpful moisture expected in Ukraine and Russia, but uncertainty remains over spring plantings, disruption to supply chains, and whether anyone will buy grain from Russia even if it was available.

Before the start of April, CBoT forward futures (December 2022 and March 2023 delivery) were trading at a discount to the spot month (May 2022) as the market expected there would be more wheat in the world by the end of 2022.

That is no longer the case with forward futures now trading at similar levels to the spot month, reflecting the growing uncertainty over northern hemisphere supply.

In Australia, demand for grain continued to spread last week with 39 different buyers purchasing grain on Clear Grain Exchange (CGX) and more searching grain offered for sale.

Australian grain continues to price competitively into international markets and the number of buyers purchasing grain on CGX each week has continued to climb over the past four weeks.

This fact, along with the increased breadth of grades, commodities and locations trading recently, can indicate demand strengthening and spreading across parcels of grain available for sale.

Australian grain is being pulled between higher-paying international markets and domestic use with local supply chains working hard to move the grain offshore.

Wheat remains in demand in almost all locations across Australia with most grades attracting interest.

The price differences across port zones continues to range significantly reflecting the localised supply and demand factors having a large impact on price such as quality and supply chain capacity.

As a guide, ASW1 traded $385 per tonne FIS Kwinana, $430/t Geraldton, $410/t track Port Adelaide and Port Giles, $388/t Geelong and $373/t Newcastle.

Higher protein milling grades attracted significant premiums over ASW1, while the spread to lower grades such as AGP1 and SFW1 was quite tight in many cases (zero to $10/t).

South Australia continued to lead the charge in barley prices.

Port Adelaide and Port Lincoln traded $400/t port, while Brisbane and Geelong were $365-368/t levels and Kwinana $344/t FIS.

All canola grades are still getting good inter est over $1000/t plus oil bonus when it's offered

Oats, lupins, lentils, peas and sorghum were also strongly bid when offered for sale.

There are often many more buyers than you may realise that want your grain.

For more information or trading values: Contact Clear Grain Exchange on 1800 000 410 or support@cgx.com.au

