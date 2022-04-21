Animal welfare grants up for grabs

$500,000 in dollars in grants have been awarded by the State government to help companion animals and rescued wildlife.

Round one funding for the 'Animal Welfare Grant Program' has supported 16 not-for-profit , community-based projects to promote the wellbeing of companion animals and rescued wildlife across Western Australia.

Another $500,000 in grants are now available for another funding round.

'Spay it Forward' is one of several projects that will offer subsidised desexing and microchipping of cats and dogs to concession card holders or families in need.

The funding will also support a pilot project offering low-cost veterinary services to vulnerable pet owners, a carer support package for abandoned pet rabbits, and fund new ICU incubators and diagnostic equipment for wildlife rehabilitation.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan holds a rabbit as she meets with some of the successful applicants of the State government's Animal Welfare Grant Program.

Successful regional projects include a nursery in the Great Southern to help kangaroo and possum joeys transition to release, a program offering free desexing and veterinary care to animals in remote communities in the West Kimberley, and Wheatbelt-based facilities to provide safe, temporary accommodation for animals whose carers are escaping domestic violence.

This first round of funding is part of the government's $2 million Animal Welfare Grant Program to run over four years.

The second round of grants under the program is now open, with grants of up to $50,000 available from a total funding pool of $500,000.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said not-for-profit community organisations played a big role in maintaining the welfare of companion and native animals and encouraged eligible groups to apply for the grant program.

"Western Australians rate the welfare and care of animals as a priority," Ms MacTiernan said.

"There has been a high level of demand for these animal welfare grants across metropolitan and regional parts of the State, highlighting the need for services which protect and care for vulnerable animals.

More information visit: www.agric.wa.gov.au/animal-welfare-grant-program

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

