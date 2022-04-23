Countdown is on to see a total solar eclipse

One year from now, Western Australia will be the best place on the planet to witness a total solar eclipse.

On April 20, 2023, the area around Exmouth and the Mackerel Islands will be buzzing with visitors read to see one of nature's most incredible shows.

Tens of thousands of eclipse chasers are expected to be in Exmouth on WA's North West Cape and in boats around the Mackerel Islands.



These places offer the only land in Australia where the "path of totality" crosses and the total solar eclipse will be visible.

The "path of totality" is very narrow at just 40km wide.



Those in this area will experience the full awe and wonder of the total solar eclipse, where the sun is fully blocked by the moon and the moon's ominous shadow sweeps over the landscape, plunging the area into darkness for just over one minute.

To experience a total solar eclipse, you must be within the "path of totality" and it's an experience that will live in memories forever.

Astrotourism WA chief executive Carol Redford is working with 16 Local Governments around the Mid West, Wheatbelt and Pilbara regions to develop a dark sky tourism sector for the Western Australian Tourism Industry.



Ms Redford experienced her first total solar eclipse in 2017 when she travelled to Oregon in the USA.

Relating the experience, Ms Redford said, "A total solar eclipse is an awe-inspiring moment that nature gives us. At the moment totality begins, it becomes eerily dark, the animals started to behave like it was night time and what surprised me most was the drop in temperature".



"It was a warm day and I almost needed a jacket."

Next year's eclipse is the first of four such events for Western Australia.

"It's amazing to think that WA sees more total solar eclipses than anywhere else in the world over the next 15 years," she said.



"Following the 2023 eclipse, the next will be visible from WA in 2028, 2037 and 2038.



"These are global events that attract international attention and provide such incredible opportunities to promote WA as a dark sky destination."

The 2023 solar eclipse will occur over about three hours.



