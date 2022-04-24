Exceptional lifestyle and business opportunity

Price: $2.1m

Location: Northam

Area: 8.49ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Patrick Williams 0407 990 886

THE Northam Caravan Park could arguably be described as one of the prettiest and most profitable caravan parks in the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia.

As you drive in the front gate of the park, you are immediately welcomed by the beautiful rose garden at the park's reception office.

As you progress further through the park, it is evident that a lot of work and effort has been lavished on the infrastructure and gardens to present a lovely paradise for guests to enjoy.

The park features first rate amenities in the form of short-term rental chalets/cabins, several ablution blocks, indoor plant and wildlife atrium, sheds and workshop, a well-equipped camp kitchen and spacious caravan sites.

There are two water bores that ensure that the beautiful gardens and the lush lawns are well watered.

The overall amenities and facilities are genuinely impressive.

The park is also home to more than 30 long-term permanent tenants.

There is a modern and spacious owner/managers residence on the park that presents as quite luxurious.

Whoever buys the Northam Caravan Park is assured of a very prosperous and comfortable lifestyle.

The development and ambience of the Northam Caravan Park provides a clear statement to all visitors - that this is the place to base themselves as they explore the many activities on offer in and around the Avon Valley.

Northam is situated approximately 97 kilometres east-north-east of Perth.

It is very picturesque and rich in history, as attested by the many historical buildings in the town.

Northam is the largest regional agricultural community in the inland Wheatbelt region of Western Australia.

Northam is also known as a tourist destination, being the starting point for the famous 'Avon Decent', an annual river race down the Avon Valley, starting in Northam and finishing in Perth.

As well as hosting the Avon Decent, Northam is also synonymous as the hot air ballooning capital of Western Australia, an activity that attracts many adventure-minded people to the town.

The Northam Caravan Park has been extensively developed by the current owners.

They have created an asset that has served the community of Northam well for many years.

In turn, the caravan park has financially rewarded the current owners exceptionally well.

Rarely do opportunities of this calibre come on the market, this outstanding business venture will be very keenly sought after.

Please give me a call or send an email requesting a confidentiality agreement to receive the business information memorandum.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

