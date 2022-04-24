Mango plantation and nursery is available

Price: $2.7m

Location: Carnarvon

Area: 21.78ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Yves Beagley 0438 326 608

THE Gascoyne Tropical Nursery and Mango Plantation is being offered to the market for the first time since being established by the Gibson family in 1980.

It provides an astute agricultural investor the opportunity to secure an established enterprise in one of Western Australia's most well recognised food producing regions.

This property has been thoughtfully developed, immaculately maintained and presents a rare opportunity to acquire a highly regarded horticultural business.

Production volumes are set to increase in coming years as younger trees realise their full potential, while the nursery business has scope to fully utilise the tourist trade and explore additional wholesale opportunities.

Gascoyne Mango Plantation and Tropical Nursey is located in the thriving Carnarvon Horticulture District, 990 kilometres from Perth and 475km from Geraldton.

Carnarvon is the primary service centre for the Gascoyne region and supports a diverse economy focussed on horticulture, fishing, tourism and pastoral leases.

These industries have enabled Carnarvon to develop into a vibrant and progressive town with a population of approximately 5000 people.

The property is conveniently located 300m from the North West Coastal Highway on the eastern edge of the established horticultural district and within close proximity to freight services and town amenities.

The property specialises in the supply of quality mango fruit to the Western Australian market, consisting of 1400 Kensington Pride, 2300 Honey Gold and 350 R2E2 trees in varying levels of maturity.

The earliest plantings concentrated on Kensington Pride, with Honey Gold and R2E2 varieties established in more recent years.

Annual production levels are set to increase with approximately 1500 trees established since 2014.

This plantation is one of only two in the Carnarvon Horticulture District licensed to grow the Honey Gold variety.

All fruit is marketed under the 'G and K' brand and enjoys market recognition throughout the supply chain to the end consumer.

The wholesale and retail nursery business provides cashflow throughout the year and has significant scope for expansion.

The retail business is immaculately presented with a nursery shop and shade houses open to the public.

Nine shade houses support the wholesale business with the structure in place to expand to thirteen.

Freight services operate daily utilising the North West Coastal Highway to connect directly with customers.

The relative isolation from other horticultural regions allows Carnarvon growers greater levels of biosecurity, as well mango fruit maturity timed perfectly between other key growing areas in Western Australia.

Buildings on the property are superbly presented and maintained and include a four-bedroom, one-bathroom homestead which is fully fenced with reticulated gardens.

A two-bedroom, one bathroom brick cottage with carports and verandah.

As well as an air-conditioned workshop, 24 metre x 10m packing shed, an 11m x 8m utility shed, retail nursery shed that's 15m x 10m and nursery shade houses of the same size, nine wholesale nursery shade houses each 16m x 7m and backup power supplied by a 25kVA Lister Diesel generator.

This property also has Department of Water and Environmental Regulation licences which provide a secure resource throughout the year, with the water sourced from both Basin A and the Gascoyne Water Co-operative.



