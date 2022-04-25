Big changes for Mingenew Expo

The Mingenew Midwest Expo will be a one-day event this year, being held on Friday, August 12.

This is a departure from the traditional two-day timeslot over a Wednesday and Thursday.

The announcement was made by the event's board of management last Friday.

The board said it was excited to announce there would be an event in 2022, but it would be a little different.

The one-day event will have a renewed and deliberate focus on the agricultural sector.

"We know from feedback that face-to-face interactions are important to people in ag and we want to be able to provide those opportunities for ag professionals and businesses in our region," said Expo board chairman Andrew Cosgrove.

He said the one-day event would provide an opportunity for the regional agricultural sector to come together to do all the things that the two-day event offers, but on a smaller and more personal scale.

With staffing and supply chain challenges impacting many of the regular exhibitors, the one-day format allows businesses to scale down their exhibits, but still engage in the face-to-face contact with customers and clients.

"Other industries have always engaged in professional learning and farmers are no different," Mr Cosgrove said.

"At the one-day event farmers and other people involved in the industry will be able to listen to guest speakers, participate in panel discussions, have a look at demonstrations and displays and speak directly to the businesses and people who support them."

One of the most popular aspects of the traditional two-day event has always been the unique brand of Mingenew hospitality and the ability of the community to host an event that brings people together socially; and the one-day event will provide the same opportunity with evening entertainment and family meal options in the form of a community sundowner on Friday evening.

"Our community enjoys coming together socially and sharing that with visitors," Mr Cosgrove said.

"We will be looking forward to welcoming familiar faces back and catching up socially and professionally with them."

The Expo Board of Management has been negotiating with potential presenters with a view to securing speakers who will provide information on topics that are pertinent in agriculture now.

"Farmers want information, and they want to ask questions and give feedback," Mr Cosgrove said.

"People in ag want to know about a range of things from robotics, to staff and people management and how we interact with consumers as an industry."

An event management company has been appointed to assist in the planning of the event.

The board is hopeful the current period of uncertainty will become more manageable and it intends to return with a two-day event in 2023.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

