Horticulture funding netted for WA

More horticulture producers across Western Australia are set to benefit from the expansion of the Horticultural Netting Program - Trial following the signing of the funding agreement between the Federal doalition and Western Australian governments.



Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia, David Littleproud, said the expansion of the program would see improved productivity and farmgate returns for even more horticulture producers in WA.



"Horticultural netting provides a huge range of benefits," Mr Littleproud said.



"Properly installed netting can seriously improve both the quality and quantity of fresh food crops, while reducing water usage by up to 30 per cent.



"Recent research has proven that it can reduce the damage from severe weather impacts and can also keep out animals that damage horticulture crops, like birds and flying foxes.



"The value added for growers by programs like this will help the agriculture industry to become a $100 billion sector by 2030.



"I am pleased that the finalisation of the funding agreement will see $2.6 million in additional coalition government funding provided to Western Australian producers.



This takes the total funding for netting in WA to almost $5m.



"Western Australia's horticulture sector produced more than $790 million of fruit, nuts and vegetables in 2019-20," Mr Littleproud said.



"Now with the expanded program opening up to all horticultural commodities, we will be better placed to protect our industry for whatever the future may bring."



More information about the Horticultural Netting Program - Trial Expansion in Western Australia can be found at: www.agric.wa.gov.au/hortuculture-netting-infrastructure-scheme.



