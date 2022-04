Prices hit a high of $18,000 at last week's Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn Yearling Bull Sale at Toodyay for this Charolais yearling bull, Liberty Springsteen S32 (AI) (P) (R/F) when it sold to High Country Droughtmasters, Esk, Queensland, operating on AuctionsPlus. With the bull were Liberty stud's Jess (left), Morgan, Robin and Kevin Yost, Elders, Gingin agent Geoff Shipp and Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer.