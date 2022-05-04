GROWERS have been told "don't give up" when it comes to the reinstatement of Tier 3 rail lines, despite the State government announcing yet another study into its viability.
On Tuesday, the State and Federal governments provided $72 million towards the progressive recommissioning of the Kulin to Narrogin rail line, which forms part of Tier 3.
It was stated that the first stage of the project would be a study to assess the most useful way to make the investment beneficial for all potential freight users and the community.
However, in March Transport Minister Rita Saffioti told parliament the business case for all Tier 3 lines - Kulin to Narrogin, Quairading to York and Kondinin to West Merredin - which was commissioned in September 2020 had already been finalised and would soon be submitted to Infrastructure Australia.
According to Ms Saffioti, the additional study was necessary to look at ways in which other primary producers and resource projects could utilise the rail service.
"The new WA Kaolin clay mine has started production as well, so we're looking at how both the resources and grain freight industries can use it," Ms Saffioti said.
"We're seeing a lot more activity from the resources industry throughout this area so there are business cases to be developed which might not just be solely reliant on grain freight."
Liberal Party South West MLC Steve Thomas said if the minister had suggested they have to look for resource projects to make the Kulin to Narrogin line viable, she's all but saying it doesn't work on agriculture alone.
"If she has a business case which says it doesn't work for agriculture, she needs to be honest and tell us that," Mr Thomas said.
"We're adult enough to understand we need to look at the best option for everyone and if the government says that's not Tier 3, then we need to know so we can look at how we might invest in roads to make them a safer and better option."
Among WA graingrowers and local communities support remains for the reinstatement of the Tier 3 railway lines.
CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said there was more work to be done in relation to Tier 3.
"The minister has foreshadowed the study which we will play a role in to understand the best way for the section of line to be used," Mr Macnamara said.
"We've been working with the government on all of those pieces and providing information in order to make sure we've got a fact-based analysis."
