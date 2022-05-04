Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti says Tier 3 rail lines still being assessed

By Shannon Beattie
May 4 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said there were business cases to be developed for the Kulin to Narrogin line which might not be solely reliant on grain freight.

GROWERS have been told "don't give up" when it comes to the reinstatement of Tier 3 rail lines, despite the State government announcing yet another study into its viability.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.