Thicker and longer averages for fibre

WOOL test data for the current season to the end of April continues to show just how comparatively good a season it has been for producing wool in Western Australia.
The latest Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) statistics released Monday showed a benefit to WA woolgrowers in most regions from having green pick available for flocks through summer.
This better nutrition was reflected in WA test results continuing to show increased year-on-year average wool fibre diameter and staple length.
According to AWTA's statistics, the percentage of WA's overall wool clip now classified as Superfine at 19.5 microns or less, continued to slide during April and was down to 51.9pc so far this season by the end of last month.
That was 14.5pc less of the clip being classified as Superfine than at the end of April last season.
To put that into context, during November and December last season just over 70pc of WA's wool clip was classified as Superfine, the highest percentage it has been during the past two seasons.
So far this season, pre-sale testing showed the average WA Merino wool diameter has been 19.7 micron, half a micron thicker than it was for the same period last season, according to AWTA's statistics.
In April the average WA wool fibre diameter was 19.6 micron, compared to 19.3 micron the previous April, with the biggest comparative April fibre thickness growth for any wool-growing State.
Average WA wool staple length so far this season was 90.1 millimetres - 3.3mm longer than it was for this time last season - and the longest average wool staple in Australia so far this season.
Comparative average staple lengths for the bigger wool-growing states of New South Wales and Victoria so far this season were 86.5mm and 88.1mm respectively to the end of April.
Average WA staple strength so far this season was up 1.7N/kt on last season to 32.1N/kt and the incidence of staple mid-break has decreased slightly so far this season, the statistics showed, making more of the WA wool usable for garment manufacturing.
Yield has also improved, with the average WA wool yield so far this season now 2pc better, at 63.5pc, when compared to the same time last season.
AWTA has also tested 8.9pc more bales so far this season in WA than last year, with 325,082 bales tested compared to 298,644.
But the number of bales tested in WA during April fell by 10.5pc to 33,907 when compared to April wool tests last season.
